Who are Michael Jackson's accusers? Abuse allegations lawsuit trial explained

Wade Robson and James Safechuck will have their cases heard in court again. These two individuals claimed that Michael Jackson s*xually molested them during their childhood. A lower court referred Safechuck and Robson's cases to the trial court for further consideration.

Michael Jackson's enterprise, MJJ Productions, faced Safechuck-Robson lawsuits against them. These suits were rejected in 2021 by a judge from Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The judge ruled that the company was not legally obligated to safeguard Safechuck, Robson, or others from Michael Jackson, as it lacked the power to control his actions.

The court judges have now revived the cases again, ensuring the truth and fair, transparent decisions should come soon.

The Michael Jackson s*ual abuse case is revived by three judges of the California Court of Appeal

Micheal Jackson accusers Wade Robson (left) and James Safechuck (right) with Director Dan Reed (Image via Getty Images)

The decision to refer the case comes from a panel of three appellate court judges from the California Court of Appeal – Justices Elizabeth Grimes, John Wiley, and Victor Viramontes. The judges ruled in favor of Robson and Safechuck, paving the way for their claims against Micheal Jackson's companies, MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, to be tried in court.

These two corporations, solely owned by Michael Jackson, were the focus of the allegations. Robson and Safe Chuck's claims revolve around allegations that Michael Jackson molested them after forming relationships with them separately in the late 1980s and early 1990s

The higher court judges said in a statement:

“A corporation that facilitates the s*xual abuse of children by one of its employees is not excused from an affirmative duty to protect those children merely because it is solely owned by the perpetrator of the abuse.”

They further added:

“It would be perverse to find no duty based on the corporate defendant having only one shareholder. And so we reverse the judgments entered for the corporations.”

Robson and Safechuck have revealed that they kept their alleged abuse secret for decades, not disclosing it even to their families, friends, or spouses. The 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland documented their traumatic journey, where they spoke about the challenges they faced, including experiencing breakdowns upon becoming parents themselves.

The 37-page court ruling also highlights Robson’s and Safechuck’s assertions that staff members of MJJ Productions were allegedly complicit and aided in facilitating the abuse of children and concealing the wrongdoing.

Robson is now a 40-year-old man who is a dance choreographer. He first met Jackson when he was only five years old. He even appeared in three music videos made by Jackson.

In his legal case, Robson claimed that Michael Jackson hurt him inappropriately for about seven years.

Safechuck, who is now 45 years old, also took legal action. He said that when he was 9, he got to know Michael Jackson while they were making a Pepsi commercial. He mentioned that Jackson used to call often and gave him many gifts before starting to harm him s*xually.

Usually, the press doesn't give names to people who say they were abused s*xually. However, Robson and Safechuck have agreed that the media can use their names.

At the time of writing this, no further information is available about the accusers and the case. Onlookers have to wait for additional news about the trials.