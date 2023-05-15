Who are Michelle Marquez Dee’s parents? All you should know about Miss Universe Philippines 2023

28-year-old, Michelle Marquez Dee took home the crown for Miss Universe Philippines 2023 on Saturday's finale. She bested 37 competitors to be crowned this year's winner by outgoing Miss Universe Philippines 2022, Celeste Cortesi.

Michelle had been the runner-up in last year's pageant, losing out to none other than Cortesi herself.

The Filipina is no stranger to the pageant-style competition as her mother Melanie Marquez is a well-known Beauty Queen, and her father Derek Dee is a former actor turned businessman.

Michelle Marquez Dee's mother is a former Miss International

Michelle Marquez Dee's mother, Melanie Marquez, is a respected Beauty Queen, known across the industry.

Melanie was crowned Miss International in 1979, when she was only 15, thereby becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the crown.

In 1985, Maelanie won the Face of the 80s competition that took place in New York and the following year, she became the first runner-up in the Supermodel competition. She was also one of the six finalists of the 2005 Mrs. World pageant held in India.

Apart from being a model, she has left her mark in various other avenues. She is a modelling coach who has trained famous models, including the Miss World 1993 second princess, Ruffa Guttierez. She is also an accomplished actress with many acting credits under her belt including, the lead in her very own biopic.

Melanie Marquez with her daughter Michelle, after her victory ( Image via Twitter/@maryjhoanaaa )

Michelle's father Derek Dee is a famous character actor and producer who has acted in and produced Films like, Rumble Boy, Maglulupa man ako, and Die xue rou quing. He did not pursue his career further and instead decided to become a businessman.

Michelle Marquez Dee with her Father, Derek Dee ( Image via Instagram/@indaypayo )

"The best natural resource that the Philippines has is us Filipinos": Michelle Marquez Dee

In the last round of questioning, all the 5 finalists were asked what was their version of the Philippines' best to offer the world. In response, Michelle said:

"Philippines is home for very beautiful natural resources. From the beaches, the mountains, but I firmly believe that the best natural resource that the Philippines has is us Filipinos"

She proceeded to call the Filipino people the "true heart and soul of the country" and ended with the statement that no matter where the universe took her, she'll always be proud to call Philippines her home.

This is not Michelle's first or last pageant. The Filipina won the 2019 Miss World Phillipines pageant, making her mark in the industry.

She also represented Philippines in the 2019 Miss Word pageant, finishing 12th in the competition. She is signed to Click Model management, a company famous for launching the careers of celebrities like Uma Thurman and Whitney Houston.

Michelle Marquez Dee was crowned, the 2019 Miss World Philippines ( Image via Twitter/@chitoriffic )

She has followed in her mother's footsteps and diversified her career by engaging in various other professions apart from modeling. She is an accomplished actress and television host who has acted in shows and movies like Mga Lihim ni Urduja and Cara x Jagger.

Michelle Marquez Dee as Freya in Mga Lihim ni Urduja ( Image via Twitter/@peter_viper )

Michelle Marquez Dee is all set to represent Philippines in the upcoming 72nd Miss Universe pageant, which will be held later this year in El Salvador.

