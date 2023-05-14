Netflix is all set to release the story of Anna Nicole Smith's life through a documentary titled Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me. The American model, actress, and television personality has been the subject of a lot of discussions throughout her tumultuous career and in her tragic death in 2007 when she was only 39. The former Playboy model left behind quite a stark legacy and stories to retell.

Much like Netflix has covered the lives of other controversial stars, You Don't Know Me will focus on the career of the model, who almost became a part of popular culture in the early 2000s and late 1990s.

The synopsis for the Netflix documentary reads:

"Anna Nicole Smith, featuring never before seen footage of the iconic Playboy and Guess jeans model, who blazed a trail through the 90s before her tragic death at the age of 39."

One of the things that stood out about Smith was her colorful romantic life, which was also a source of much intrigue from fans and the media. She was married twice and had many high-profile relationships. Anna Nicole Smith married her first husband, Billy Smith, at the age of 16 while he was 17. She then married again when she was 25 and her husband J. Howard Marshall II was 88, stirring great controversy in the process.

Former Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith had married twice

Anna Nicole Smith married both her husbands before reaching the peak of her fame and becoming a household name. Smith met Billy while working at Jim’s Krispy Fried Chicken in Mexia, TX. The cook was only 17 years old then, while Anna Nicole Smith was a young girl of 16. After a brief affair, the couple married in April 1985.

The relationship was short-lived, but the duo had a boy a year after the marriage. Their son, Daniel Wayne Smith, passed away from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 20 in 2006. Anna Nicole and Billy separated in 1987 and divorced soon after.

Following this, Smith met billionaire businessman J. Howard Marshall II in 1991. This was a year before she became a celebrity. At the time of the affair, Smith was only 23 while Marshall was 86, naturally piquing the interest of those surrounding them.

James Howard Marshall II was one of the most successful oil businessmen of the time, having achieved a lot in his long and prosperous life. After two years of the affair, Smith allegedly agreed to marry the billionaire after refusing many times before. It was also rumored that Marshall often showered Smith with very expensive gifts.

Many believed that Nicole had married Marshall just for his money. The businessman passed away only a year after their marriage at the age of 90, further solidifying the rumors. However, Smith said publicly that she married Marshall for love and not for money.

After his death, Smith engaged in a legal battle with the family, claiming that Marshall had promised her half of his estate, which included a 16% interest in Koch Industries, which was worth $1.6 billion at the time. After years of court hearings, the ruling went against Anna Nicole Smith.

Smith died on February 8, 2007, at the age of 39 due to combined drug intoxication. She is survived by her only daughter Dannielynn, who she had with Larry Birkhead, a high-profile celebrity photographer.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me will cover this in detail when it premieres on Netflix.

