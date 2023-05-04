What time will Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more

Coming soon to Netflix, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me is an unflinching and humanizing examination of the life and death of the late model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. Set to premiere on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 03:01 am ET, the documentary promises to offer new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde beauty that the world hardly knew.

In Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me, viewers will be taken on an emotional journey, exploring the tumultuous highs and lows of Anna Nicole's life. Through never-before-seen footage, home videos, and exclusive interviews with key figures such as Smith's oldest friend, Melissa Byrum, the documentary will shine a light on the woman behind the public persona.

Uncovering the truth in Anna Nicole Smith: You don't know me trailer

The official trailer for Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me provides a gripping glimpse into the documentary, showcasing intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage, and revealing the hidden depths of Anna Nicole Smith's life. The director, Ursula Macfarlane, has carefully crafted a narrative that seeks to paint a more complete and compassionate picture of the late model and actress.

In discussing her vision for the documentary, Macfarlane told Netflix’s Tudum:

"I want audiences to understand that Anna Nicole was a complex woman. She was someone who above all else wanted to be a good mother and a free-spirited exuberant woman who wanted to live life on her own terms."

The trailer gives viewers a taste of this complexity, exploring the relationships and struggles that shaped Anna Nicole's life.

Macfarlane also shared her thoughts on the broader implications of Anna Nicole's story:

"But her story is also a cautionary tale about how the desire for the American dream can swallow you up and spit you out, blurring your self-image and make you lose sight of your authentic self."

As the trailer unfolds, it became clear that this documentary will delve into the heart-wrenching realities that lie beneath the glamorous surface of Anna Nicole Smith's life.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me: An Inside look at the cast, crew, and production

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me boasts an impressive lineup of actors and production team members, providing a comprehensive understanding of the show's cast and crew. Directed by Ursula Macfarlane, the film features intimate interviews with key figures in Smith's life, such as her oldest friend, Melissa Byrum, who helps shed light on the real Anna Nicole.

The official synopsis offers a glimpse into the life of Vickie Lynn Hogan before she transforms into the iconic Anna Nicole Smith. Produced by Alexandra Lacey, and executive produced by Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Jonathan Shaerf, Caryn Capotosto, and Ursula Macfarlane, the documentary aims to provide a comprehensive view of Smith's life and the forces that shaped her destiny.

Besides the main figures, a talented supporting cast of interviewees adds unique insights into Anna Nicole Smith's life. With an exceptional cast and crew, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me promises a memorable experience for viewers.

As Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me nears its premiere on May 16, 2023, fans eagerly await this revealing Netflix documentary about the late model and actress offering a compelling and heartfelt exploration of Anna Nicole Smith's life, featuring a stellar cast, crew, and exclusive insights. Don't miss this must-watch documentary.

