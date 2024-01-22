Who was Michelle Young? Tributes pour in as US Army soldier and fitness influencer dies aged 34

On January 21, 2024, The New York Post reported that Michelle Young, known for being a fitness influencer on social media, had unexpectedly passed away. She was 34 years old at the time of her death.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains details related to suicide. Reader's discretion is advised.

Young's friends also confirmed the news of her death. She reportedly committed suicide, although the reason behind the same remains unknown. Young was known for her Instagram posts where she emphasized the importance of mental health treatment. Times Now reported that she was also a Staff Sergeant in the US Army for many years.

Michelle's friends took to social media platforms to express their grief over her death. One of them was Tatiana Mendes, who added a GoFundMe link to her Facebook post and wrote that Young left a positive impact on the lives of many people, and it was impossible to believe that she was no more.

"My life will simply never be the same without you. My future maid of honor, best friend. I love you so much Michelle. I promise you I will be there for Gracie forever and always. Rest in peace my sweet angel."

Michelle Young is survived by a daughter named Gracie. Further details on her personal life are currently awaited.

Michelle Young's Instagram posts made her a popular face among the public

Daily Mail stated that Michelle Young joined the army at the age of 17. She also went to Afghanistan on two tours and reportedly remained an important part of the US Army for around 16 years. Her military contract was extended to 20 years in 2021, following another tour to Afghanistan.

However, it was her Instagram posts that helped her to accumulate a huge fanbase. She was active on the platform, boasting more than 100,000 followers, and she was spotted frequently posing with her family members and friends in the posts.

She additionally participated in adventurous activities and shared a video in December 2023, where she went to the mountains covered in ice. The caption stated:

"The best feeling."

An Instagram post shared by Young (Image via michelleyoung17/Instagram)

Michelle Young was seen wearing the products of an activewear brand called Curves n Combatboots in her posts. Her friend Sarah Maine reportedly serves as COO of the company, which has a collection of veteran-owned outfits.

Her grandfather was also a military man, who served during the Second World War, as per Daily Mail. She was involved as a crisis trauma response volunteer at the local shelter.

Netizens pay tribute to Michelle Young on social media platforms

Michelle Young's work as a fitness influencer has been praised over the years by her followers. Most recently, she shared a birthday tribute to her daughter on her Instagram account four days before she passed away, with a video and a caption that said:

"I cried the entire time I made this. I love you forever, kiddo. The best part about my life is being your momma."

Instagram post shared by Young for her daughter (Image via michelleyoung17/Instagram)

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes as soon as people heard about her demise.

Michelle's friend Sarah has launched a GoFundMe page, writing that the funds collected would help build a better future for her daughter Gracie. The page aims to collect $50,000, and donations worth $33,650 have been made until now.