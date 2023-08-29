Who was Mike Enriquez married to? Family life explored as renowned Filipino newscaster dies aged 71

The Filipino television and radio newscaster, Mike Enriquez died at the age of 71. According to the GMA network, where he worked for nearly three decades, Mike breathed his last on August 29, 2023. Mike's demise was confirmed by his co-anchor, Mel Tiangco, who appeared to be emotional while reporting the news.

The 24 Oras broadcaster had been suffering from various medical complications since 2021. Mike Enriquez is survived by his wife Lizabeth Baby Yumping and they did not have any children. The couple had been married for 29 years as per PKB News. As of 2023, Mike and Liza had known each other for more than 40 years.

Mike Enriquez's relationship with his wife Lizabeth Yumping

Mike Enriquez and Lizabeth Baby Yumping had known each other for more than four decades. The couple met through the radio when Enriquez was a radio disc jockey.

Baby Yumping was a regular listener of his show and would request the newscaster to play her favorite songs. They became good friends, dated for a while, and then tied the knot. While the date of their marriage has not been disclosed, the couple was married for 29 years.

Mike shared some relationship advice with the audience on February 14, 2018, as per GMA News Online. The broadcaster shed light on the reason for his and Lizabeth's long and successful marriage as he said:

"Yes. We maintained it partly by design and partly because we started as friends before we became mag-girlfriend-boyfriend, before we became married. We first became good friends, then we became best friends, then we became sweethearts, then we became husband and wife. So we went through the mill."

Mike Enriquez also shared that humor was very important in any loving relationship and that people should stop taking one another too "seriously." The 24 Oras newscaster also said that the trait he loved most about Lizabeth was her simplicity.

More about Mike Enriquez

Mike Enriquez was the Filipino television and radio newscaster for the GMA network. He worked as a Consultant for radio operations for the company as well. The broadcaster took on many roles during his time at GMA. He was the president of the network's regional and radio subsidiary, RGMA Network Inc., and was also the Station Manager of Super Radyo DZBB 594 AM, as per CNN network.

Mike Enriquez suffered from several health issues for the past two years. In 2018, the GMA broadcaster announced that he had been diagnosed with a kidney disease and had also undergone a heart bypass operation, according to CNN Philippines.

He took time off from work in December 2021 as he had a kidney transplant, before which he underwent dialysis three to four times a week. Mike was in a three-month isolation period after the operation, as per ZGR Network. He went back to GMA in March 2022 to cover the elections but had to leave work again after three months due to his health.

On August 29, 2023, the news of Enriquez's demise was covered by the GMA network. His co-anchor, Mel Tiangco, appeared to be in tears while breaking the news and the channel also released a statement the same day, which read:

"It is with profound sadness that GMA Network announces the passing of our beloved Kapuso, Mr. Miguel 'Mike' C. Enriquez, who peacefully joined our Creator on August 29, 2023."

The network added:

"The Board of Directors, management, and employees of GMA Network, Inc. deeply mourn the passing of Mr. Enriquez. His dedication to the industry will serve as an inspiration to all. We pray for the eternal repose of our beloved Kapuso."

Mike Enriquez's family and loved ones are yet to release a statement about his demise and funeral arrangements.