Tom Holland TV shows and movies: The Crowded Room and 2 other projects he has starred in outside of MCU

Tom Holland has become one of the most talented and beloved actors of his generation, winning fans all over the world with his charming personality and impressive range as an actor. Although he is perhaps best known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's more to this talented actor than just his web-slinging alter ego.

Holland has also delivered impressive performances in a range of TV shows and movies, showcasing his versatility as an actor. From heartbreaking dramas to thrilling action-adventures and even lending his voice to animated characters, Holland has proven, time and time again, that he is a force to be reckoned within Hollywood.

This article delves into some of Tom Holland's best TV shows and movies outside of the MCU, exploring the roles that have made him one of the most notable actors of his generation.

3 of Tom Holland's best TV shows and movies outside the MCU

1) The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room is an upcoming period psychological thriller limited series from the house of Apple TV+. Created by Akiva Goldsman, the series takes inspiration from The Minds of Billy Milligan, a 1981 non-fiction novel by Daniel Keyes. The miniseries is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on June 9, 2023 and will have a total of 10 episodes.

The cast for the series includes prominent actors like Tom Holland, Emmy Rossum and Amanda Seyfried in pivotal roles, alongside Sasha Lane, Lior Raze Laila Robins, Will Chase, Henry Eikenberry and others in supporting roles.

Set in the summer of 1979 in Manhattan, The Crowded Room follows the story of Danny Sullivan portrayed by Tom Holland, a young man who is arrested for his involvement in a shooting incident at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. During his interrogation, Danny gradually opens up about his life to interrogator Rya Goodwin and reveals the events of his mysterious past that eventually led him to the fatal incident.

Through a retrospective evaluation of his life, Danny reflects on pivotal moments and comes to terms with his past, which ultimately leads him to a profound realization that alters the course of his life.

2) Uncharted

Uncharted is an action adventure movie from the house of Sony Pictures. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer with a screenplay from Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, which is based on Sony's very own video game franchise of the same name. The film stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle in pivotal roles.

Uncharted tells the story of Nathan Drake, one of two orphaned brothers obsessed with Ferdinand Magellan's voyage. Nate, with the help of Sully, a treasure hunter, goes on a quest to find the lost treasure and his brother. The duo sets out on a globe-trotting adventure that takes them to Spain and Phillipines and pits them against ruthless enemies. However, the prize of $5 billion worth of gold waits for the victor at the end of the road.

The film received mixed reviews from critics for not being able to do justice to the video game franchise and being underwhelming for an action adventure film. However, Tom Holland's performance and action sequences received particular praise.

3) Cherry

Cherry is a crime drama original from the house of Apple Studios. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is a cinematic adaptation of Nico Walker's 2018 novel of the same name. The cast features Tom Holland in the eponymous role, with Ciara Bravo, Jeff Wahlberg and Jack Reynor in pivotal roles.

Cherry reunited Holland with the Russo brothers after working together on the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The film made its theatrical debut on February 26, 2021, just two weeks before premiering on Apple TV+. Although it received critique for its direction and screenplay, Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo stole the show with their performances.

Cherry follows the story of a young man named Cherry who joins the army as a medic after being rejected from college. His life takes a dark turn when he suffers from PTSD and turns to drugs, leading him to rob banks to support his addiction and his girlfriend Emily. The film takes us along on Cherry's journey as he struggles with addiction, mental illness, and the consequences of his actions.

Tom Holland is a versatile actor who has captivated audiences with his acting prowess in a range of genres. Be it his rendition of Spider-Man in the MCU, his portrayal of Nathan Drake in Uncharted or even his strong performance in dramas like Edge of Winter and Cherry, Holland has always delivered an impeccable performance.

Considering his portfolio till date, the upcoming projects he has been working on can also be expected to be equally impressive. If you are a fan of Tom Holland, or just want to watch some quality content, be sure to check out his upcoming series on Apple TV+, The Crowded Room, on June 19, 2023.

