Who did Mike Nussbaum play in Men in Black? Details explored as veteran actor dies aged 99

Fatal Attraction star Mike Nussbaum passed away on December 23, 2023, at the age of 99. According to his daughter Karen, he was at his residence in Chicago at the time of his death, but the cause of death was not confirmed, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Nussbaum portrayed various roles over the years in multiple film and TV projects. He was also known for his character Gentle Rosenburg in the 1997 film Men in Black.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes from Mike's colleagues who addressed his flawless work since the 1950s. One of them was David Petrarca, who wrote in a Facebook post that he worked with Nussbaum on a play titled Richard II in 1994.

"He was simply one of the most gracious lovely humans I have had the pleasure to direct. His authenticity was blinding at times. A seductive stew of gravitas and humility. He embodied the true qualities of the great working Chicago Actor. He shared the stage with Mary Ann Thebus, William Norris, and Martha Levy."

Deadline reported that Mike Nussbaum initially started his work on stage and soon started to appear in films and TV shows like The X-Files, Desperate Hours, and more.

Mike Nussbaum accumulated a fanbase from his appearance in Men in Black

Mike Nussbaum was praised for his flawless performances on screen and on stage throughout his career. His appearance in Men in Black, where he portrayed the Arquilian named Gentle Rosenburg, is also well known.

Gentle was the owner of a jewelry store, and Edgar the Bug was searching for him everywhere. Gentle managed to hide for a long time but was killed along with another Arquilian after being found by the Bug. Before dying, Gentle told the Bug, "You can kill us both, but you will not find the Galaxy."

The film never revealed anything much about Gentle except his mission, but he was portrayed as a brave and kind individual. The other Arquilians also respected him, and while the Bug killed him, he managed to send a warning to MiB by keeping himself alive in the damaged exosuit.

Released in 1997, Men in Black was a box-office success with a collection of more than $500 million. Men in Black was followed by two sequels in 2002 and 2012.

Mike Nussbaum portrayed important roles on stage, films, and television

Broadway World reported that Mike Nussbaum made his debut on stage during the 1950s. He soon developed a close friendship with David Mamet, and the latter cast him in various plays on Broadway, including American Buffalo. Mamet once praised Nussbaum's work in an interview with Chicago magazine and said:

"It's wonderful to work with Mike because, like any artist, like any actor, he's just unusual."

Nussbaum pursued his graduation at Von Steuben High School. Before working as an actor, he joined the U.S. Army as a teletype operator. His performances on plays like The House of Blue Leaves received decent feedback.

He was also known for being featured in films like Fatal Attraction and Desperate Hours. He additionally continued to work on stage plays at the same time.

Mike is survived by his wife Julie, children Jack and Karen, and seven grandchildren.