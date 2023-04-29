The Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction starts streaming on the channel on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The first two episodes will drop on the same day, while the rest will be released on a weekly basis with the finale airing on June 11, 2023. The show is a reboot of the 1987 film of the same name, and stars Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson in the lead roles.

The show tells a gripping story of how a short affair between Dan Gallagher (Jackson) and Alex Forrest (Caplan) spirals out of control. It spins into the realm of danger when Alex refuses to allow it to come to an end and becomes deeply obsessed with Dan. As per IMDb, the synopsis of Fatal Attraction reads:

"A deep-dive reimagining of the classic 80's thriller, exploring timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control."

Filming began in the summer of 2022, with most of it taking place in Los Angeles.

Fatal Attraction was shot in Los Angeles

The official trailer for Fatal Attraction dropped on April 3, 2023. It showcases that most of the series takes place in urban neighborhoods and interiors such as residential houses, offices, restaurants, and the courtroom.

According to a report by Just Jared, the eight-episode series utilized various popular Los Angeles locations to shoot the series. These included places such as the Los Angeles Center Studios’ Home Office Building, The Prince Restaurant in Koreatown, and downtown LA’s Original Pantry Cafe.

It's no surprise that the city of Los Angeles was used to shoot the series, as that's where the heart of Hollywood is. Some recent movies and series that were also mostly shot in L.A. include the TV shows The Mandalorian and Barry, and the movies Ambulance and Licorice Pizza.

The Gallagher Residence. (Imagie via Paramount+.)

The Gallagher Residence features prominently in the trailer, with both its exterior and interior showcased extensively. This residential house can be found in South Pasadena and was also used in movies like Jurassic Park III and XXX: State of the Union.

The original 1987 film took place and was shot in New York, while the 2023 reboot switches to Los Angeles as its setting.

Fatal Attraction cast and crew

Lizzy Caplan plays Alex Forrest, while Joshua Jackson plays Dan Gallagher. Caplan is most famous for her roles in the movies Mean Girls, Cloverfield, and Now You See Me 2, while Jackson is mostly known for his roles in TV shows such as Fringe and The Affair.

The supporting cast includes Amanda Peet and Alyssa Jirrels, who play Dan's wife and daughter, Beth Gallagher and Ellen Gallagher, respectively. Jirrels has starred in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, The Good Doctor, and Saved By The Bell. Meanwhile, Peet has starred in popular TV comedies like Seinfeld and How I Met Your Mother, as well as films such as 2012 and Gulliver's Travels.

The show is created and written by Kevin J. Hynes and Alexandra Cunningham. Hynes has served as a producer on shows like The Offer and Perry Mason, while Cunningham is most prominently known as a producer for Bates Motel.

Silver Tree, who has directed several episodes of hit shows such as You, The Flight Attendant, Shameless, and Suits, serves as the director for the show.

Fatal Attraction streams on Paramount+ from Sunday, April 30, 2023, and the finale will be released on June 11, 2023.

