Who is Miles Robbins? Personality explored as Susan Sarandon’s son begs fans to stop sharing mom’s controversial video

On November 22, Miles Robbins took to X and showed appreciation for those who backed his mother after her agent let go of her following her controversial take on the Israel - Hamas war during a rally in New York City. He also pleaded with people to stop circulating a video of his mother with her breasts out. In the post, he said,

"Ok I'm really grateful to see people on Twitter defending my mom amidst a new era of McCarthyist blacklisting but can you PLEASE stop using the clip of her getting her hair done with her honkers out."

Miles Robbins is an American musician and actor. He is also the son of actors Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon. He is known for movies Daniel Isn't Real, Old Dads, Blockers, My Friend Dahmer, and Let it Snow, among others. He is the second-eldest of Susan Sarandon's three kids.

In his post, Robbins is referring to a clip that had been widely shared by netizens online where the Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon can be seen blowing her hair out while wearing a sheer bra and a robe cascading down her shoulders.

Who is Miles Robbins

Although widely popular as Susan Sarandon's son, Miles Robbins acting career was took off in 2018. During the same time he also talked about what it means to have famous celeb parents. In 2018, he was part of the hit movie Blockers. Miles Robbins was also a part of the psychedelic pop ensemble, the Pow Pow Family Band. Commenting on his star parents, he told The Los Angeles Times:

"And I won't try to act like I will ever escape it. I think at a certain point in my life, I was a lot more precious about that. Perhaps from a place of ego, I didn't want to be associated with them at all because I was going to be so overshadowed by them."

There were also rumors of him being trans when Sarandon in an interview in 2015 mentioned that her son sometimes performed in women's clothing. Miles responded to the comments about his sexuality in an op-ed in the Huffington Post, saying:

"Is it Really That Strange for a Guy to Wear a Dress?"

Addressing the comments about his sexuality, Miles Robbins added:

"Everyone was publishing articles saying that I was trans or non-binary. Straight men haven't figured out that they can kiss men yet or be comfortable with themselves yet. How many straight women have kissed their girlfriends? The only I know I am straight is because the amount of guys that I've kissed. I have gotten as close as possible and been like, "Nah, not into it."

Miles Robbins attended Brown University, where he studied documentary film and music production. However, he dropped out in his senior year since he wasn't interested in taking the final year's prerequisite courses. After dropping out, he began his stint as a DJ.

