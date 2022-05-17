Who is Miracle Watts? All about Tyler Lepley's fiance as couple set to welcome first child together

Model Miracle Watts is all set to welcome her first child with boyfriend and actor Tyler Lepley. Watts revealed the news on Instagram and shared a video. The caption reads, “A LOVE STORY.”

The couple recreated a scene from The Notebook where they confessed their love for each other and drove in a convertible. After they parked, Miracle walked out of the car wearing a two-piece yellow crop top and skirt ensemble where she revealed her baby bump.

Everything known about Miracle Watts

Miracle Watts is a famous Instagram star, model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She gained recognition after Drake mentioned her on the OB O’Brien track, 2 On Thotful.

Born on January 30, 1993, she began her career as an exotic dancer in the Houston club, Dreams. She has been interested in fashion, beauty, and photography since childhood and has previously made a name for herself as a professional twerker. She is active on Instagram with around two million followers and has 150,000 followers on Twitter.

Miracle Watts is an Instagram star, model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur (Image via Robin L. Marshall/Getty Images)

She soon became a social media influencer and Instagram star. When Drake mentioned her on OB O’Brien’s song, 2 On Thotful in 2014, she became a highly sought-after Instagram model and was represented by Facet Studios for a brief period.

Watts then launched a line of faux eyelashes and faux hair. It took her around four months to set up the line of eyelashes and a full year was spent developing the line of hair. She launched The Miracle Lash in January 2015 and gained around one million followers on Instagram. She then launched The Miracle Tresses.

She reportedly dated the founder of Powered By Facet, Hasan Suliman, from 2012 to 2013. She then dated recording artist August Alsina in 2015, although the latter denied being in a relationship, stating that they were just friends. Alsina continued to appear on her social media profiles.

Her name was also linked to rappers Drake and Rich the Kid. A few reports say that she has undergone many plastic surgeries.

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley’s relationship timeline

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley confirmed their relationship towards the end of 2021. They were first spotted together in the summer of 2021 and became a fan favorite couple as they continued to appear together on several occasions.

The pair have got each other’s names inked on the side of their bodies. Tyler tattooed the name Miracle on his rib and this was also confirmed by Watts, who shared a birthday tribute to Lepley in March 2022.

Tyler Lepley is a popular actor and he is mostly known for his appearances as Benjamin “Benny” Young in the American crime drama and soap opera, The Haves and the Have Nots.

