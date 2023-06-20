Who is Miss Benny? Meet the actor who plays Marco Mejia in Netflix's Glamorous?

Miss Benny, also known as Ben J. Pierce, stars as Marco Mejia in Netflix's Glamorous. They are a talented American singer, songwriter, and actor, born on March 19, 1999, in Texas. Their rise to fame began with captivating music covers and original songs shared on their popular YouTube channel.

The highly anticipated release of Glamorous will be exclusively available on Netflix starting June 22, 2023. Here is a synopsis of Glamorous as stated by IMDb:

"Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer person whose life seems to be stuck in place until they land a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison."

Streamberry US @netflix Marco Mejia just landed the dream job: working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.



Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall star in Glamorous, premiering June 22. Marco Mejia just landed the dream job: working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison. Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall star in Glamorous, premiering June 22. https://t.co/S37a6PdOl8

As a non-binary artist, Miss Benny identifies as genderqueer and uses they/them pronouns. They have been open about their gender identity and have used their platform to raise awareness and advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and inclusivity.

Miss Benny is a multi-talented sensation

Miss Benny's singing talent has earned them immense recognition and adoration, thanks to their powerful and emotionally resonant voice. They made their music debut in 2014 under the name 'Benny' and achieved viral success with the self-produced music video for 'Little Game.' Since then, they have continued their journey as a songwriter and recording artist, now known as 'Miss Benny.'

Miss Benny, also known for their versatility in acting, has portrayed various memorable characters on screen. Miss Benny has received recognition for their roles in projects, such as Love, Victor, and Fuller House. Their artistic versatility enables them to excel across different creative pursuits, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Miss Benny's YouTube channel has been a platform for creative expression and connection since 2010. With a devoted following, they have shared music covers, original songs, and captivating content that showcases their vibrant personality and artistic vision. Their channel has served as a medium to connect with fans, providing a glimpse into their world and fostering a sense of community.

Beyond their artistic accomplishments, Miss Benny has been an advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and inclusivity. As a non-binary artist, they have openly embraced their genderqueer identity and used their platform to raise awareness, promote acceptance, and encourage dialogue on important social issues.

Marco Mejia in Netflix's upcoming series Glamorous

Glamorous is brought to life by creator and executive producer Jordon Nardino, with executive producers Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment. Produced by CBS Television Studios, the show combines compelling storytelling and visually stunning aesthetics.

Miss Benny portrays Marco Mejia in Glamorous, a young gender non-conforming queer individual whose life takes a transformative turn when they secure a position working for iconic makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.

As Marco navigates the enchanting beauty industry, their journey becomes one of self-discovery, empowerment, and personal growth. Miss Benny's authentic portrayal captures the essence of Marco's struggles, triumphs, and undeniable resilience, bringing depth and authenticity to the character.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates First look at Netflix series ‘GLAMOROUS’ starring Miss Benny, Kim Cattrall, Zane Phillips, Jade Peyton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris, Graham Parkhust, Matt Rogers, Joel Kim Booster, and Mark Deklin



The series debuts on June 22. First look at Netflix series ‘GLAMOROUS’ starring Miss Benny, Kim Cattrall, Zane Phillips, Jade Peyton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris, Graham Parkhust, Matt Rogers, Joel Kim Booster, and Mark DeklinThe series debuts on June 22. https://t.co/PzQDz560qj

Cattrall portrays Madolyn, Marco's boss in this fashion series. Zane Phillips is Chad, Madolyn's son, and director of sales. Jade Payton plays Venetia, Madolyn's first assistant and a mentor to Marco. Michael Hsu Rosen is Ben, a graphic designer who catches Marco's attention. Ayesha Harris is Britt, another graphic designer with romantic interests. Graham Parkhurst plays Parker, a confident jock.

Guest stars featuring in Glamorous include Aldrin Bundoc, Matt Rogers, Brock Ciarlelli, Diana Maria Riva, Charlene Incarnate, Lisa Gilroy, Chiquitita, Joel Kim Booster, Mark Deklin, Monét X Change, Nicole Power, Priyanka, Ricardo Chavira, and Serena Tea.

Experience the allure of Glamorous as it exclusively premieres on Netflix on June 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes