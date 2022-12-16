Who is Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis? Meet the fourth runner-up from Miss America 2023

Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis has made her mark by coming in the top five at the 2023 Miss America pageant. While the world is celebrating Grace Stanke's win, Hollis' achievement is no less.

The Warner Robins native has finished as the fourth runner-up in the prestigious competition, behind first runner-up Miss New York Taryn Smith, second runner-up Miss Texas Averie Bishop, and third runner-up Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch.

22-year-old Kelsey Robbins is currently a student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Due to her previous work experience with VFL Films and the SEC Network, she plans to pursue sports psychology in the future. Having a brother who is autistic, Kelsey was driven to advocate for the disabled and their families from a very young age.

She is also the founder and director of "Miss Queen of Summer," a beauty pageant that honors girls in middle and high school with diagnosed disabilities. She has also expanded her social impact initiative, "Autism Acceptance: A Platform for Change," to an educational level.

More details about Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis

Kelsey Hollis was easily one of the most charming entries in today's Miss America 2023. Of course, she faced tough competition but still managed to clinch a spot in the top 5.

Ahead of the competition, she said:

"Being able to represent the state of Georgia, definitely in itself is a blessing...But I can say, because of the legacy in Warner Robins, whenever I tell people I am from Warner Robins, they say wait Betty Cantrell is from there or Olivia McMillan is from there. I feel like I am a part of a prestigious legacy."

The Warner Robins native is still a student but has achieved a lot at a young age. Besides the abovementioned accolades, Kelsey founded the non-profit organization "TAABS: Teaching Autism Awareness by Siblings."

She also sat down with the state legislators to advocate passing the SB118, Ava's Law, which would provide up to $35,000 in insurance coverage per year for the psychological care of those diagnosed with ASD in Georgia. This bill was successfully passed.

According to the Miss Georgia website, Kelsey Hollis has already worked with esteemed organizations like the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Preemie Closet, Fluffy Friend 3C, Navicent Health, and Autism Speaks. She has also reportedly raised over $10,000 for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Before coming in the touching distance of the Miss America crown this year, Kelsey served as Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen and placed second runner-up to Miss America's Outstanding Teen.

Lasandra Anderson, whose children went to school with Kelsey, commented on her win, saying:

"Kelsey, she is a very amazing young lady. Throughout high school, she would have a pageant for the special needs young ladies...Just very welcoming and loving, and just a beautiful spirit overall."

Finishing as the fourth runner-up in Miss America 2023, Kelsey Hollis will receive a $10,000 scholarship, allowing her to continue exploring her field of education and illuminating lives on the way.

