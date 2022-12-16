What was Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch’s answer to question about climate change in Miss America 2023?

Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch participated in the 95th edition of the Miss America pageant, Miss America 2023. She advanced to the final round along with four other women where they were asked questions about causes that they are passionate about. She made her way through several categories including Job Interview, Social Impact Pitch, Red Carpet Wear and others.

For her QandA session, Elizabeth was asked as to why Americans should be more concerned about climate change and agriculture. The Miss America 2023 contestant's response was:

"We should be more concerned about climate change, agriculture. Because our agricultural industry is what provides the food, the fuel and the fire necessary for you to sustain your daily lives. We need to take climate change seriously becuse it does impact our agricultural industry every single day. Thank you."

Elizabeth Lynch is a native of Martinsburg, West Virginia and represented the Mountain State while advocating for her lifelong passion for agriculture. She is is a summa cum laude graduate of Delaware State University and a recent graduate of West Virginia University with a Master of Science in Food and Nutrition Science.

More about Miss America 2023 contestant Elizabeth Lynch

Upon completion of her year of service as Miss West Virginia, Elizabeth will begin her PhD with a pure focus towards animal science. For her talent portion on Miss America 2023, she presented a motivational monologue on a social Impact Initiative, ”Growing Up, Growing Ag: Advocating for Appalachian Agriculture," which is extremely dear to her.

As per the official website of the pageant, the social initiative "seeks to promote agricultural literacy and raise awareness about the benefits of farming and agriculture, especially in the Appalachian region."

The Miss America 2023 finalist said:

"My purpose is to ensure those around me fully understand where we get our food. Agriculture is the backbone of our great nation. As Miss West Virginia, I will continue sharing the importance of agriculture and encourage everyone to thank a farmer."

