Who is Momoispimpin? TikToker goes viral after uploading video of him being tased by the police

Momoispimpin is a TikToker who came into the spotlight after the release of a short video on April 1. The video recorded his encounter with the police and showcased him being tased as well. A popular place to call out racist and often questionable police behavior, TikTok has once again become a platform for raising concerns and voices about the police.

Previously with a minimal number of followers and only two videos on TikTok, Momoispimpin gained followers significantly after sharing the video. His follower count jumped to over 11,000 almost immediately. The video, which was widely shared, has since been taken down. However, it is not known whether he took the video down of his own will or if it was taken down by authorities.

Which TikTok made Momoispimpin go viral?

The viral TikTok recorded Momoispimpin trying to reason with two policemen to let him keep his phone. The video begins with the TikToker sitting in his car with his phone in his hand as the policemen instruct him to get out of the car.

The policemen seemed to be asking him to “put the phone down” repeatedly. But Momoispimpin repeatedly tried to explain to them that he had the phone on him to record everything, and that was in his best interest. He said:

“This is for my safety. Please, don’t do this. I can’t drop the phone. I can’t. This is for my safety, I can’t do it. I’m sorry, I can’t do it. I’m not gonna hurt you."

But in the final stretch of the video, the two policemen approached him and one of them appeared to tase him. The video went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, once again bringing to light the aggressive behavior of the police.

And even though the video was taken down from the tiktoker’s official profile, several viewers had already recorded and circulated it across the app. Along with an increase in followers, the video has brought attention to his dauntless attempt to bring out the bias that he experienced. In the caption of the original video, he wrote:

“Was I in the wrong at that moment being at gunpoint? He could’ve easily cuffed my wrists with the phone in hand.”

While he gained quite a few supporters on social media, how the consequences of this incident will play out remains to be seen.

