Who is Monika Tu? Luxe Listings Sydney agent once sold floppy disks to make ends meet

Season 2 of Luxe Listings Sydney will have a new real estate agent, Monika Tu, selling some luxurious homes to her high-profile clients. She will be joined by Season 1 agents D'Leanne Lewis and Gavin Rubinstein and buyer's agent Simon Cohen.

Self-proclaimed 'super salesperson' Monika Tu has reportedly sold $2.15 billion worth of property in her career so far and is described as someone who is

“Known for her bling and her international clientele”

Viewers can see her magic on the show, which starts on April 1, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

All About Luxe Listings Sydney Monika Tu

Guizhou-born Chinese estate agent Monika Tu is one of Australia's top real estate agents. In 1988, Tu immigrated to Australia from Shenzhen for better education and a better future.

Tu worked seven days a week to make ends meet, washing dishes as a waitress and selling cosmetics while studying international trade at RMIT.

After graduating, she moved to Sydney in 1992 and worked at a computer shop in Paddy's Markets, selling CDs, floppy disks, and other electronic items. After 15 years of hard work, she converted this small stall in Surry Hills into a multinational electronics firm, Laser Corporation.

Speaking about her now successful career, Tu told ABC series Almost Australian:

"People look at me now and think 'oh my god, you're a rock star'... you have all the luxury, bling blings, diamonds and stuff, driving the luxury cars. But where I came from was [different].”

In 2007, she decided to retire from the profession to spend time with her daughter. But two years later, she decided to start another company, Black Diamondz, to help Chinese immigrants adjust to their new life in Australia.

Soon after starting her organization, her friend connected her to a rich Chinese buyer who wanted to purchase high-end real estate in Australia.

The 56-year-old scoured listings for the right home and sold the house for $13.5 million, splitting the commission with the agent who advertised it.

From then on, there was no looking back. She forayed into real estate and built her company from a staff of two into more than 35 employees, reaching $120 million in annual sales by 2014 with her husband Jad, who is 20 years her junior, by her side.

Her company Black Diamondz sells more than $200 million worth of property annually and cleared about $85 million in just three months in 2020.

The boss lady caters to “ultra-rich high net worth Chinese buyers” who can afford properties that are usually unavailable to foreigners.

As an immigrant, she did not speak English but now is not only fluent in this language but also in French, German, Cantonese, and Mandarin.

According to her company's website, the Founder and Director of the Black Diamondz Group received the Hong Kong Business Association Success Story Award in 2014.

The philanthropist was also named as one of the Top 10 Chinese Entrepreneurs in Australia at Parliament House in 2016 and was also the finalist for both REB’s Innovator of the Year and Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 2018. As per her Instagram profile, her company holds the National Top Sale 2019-2021 record for a $45 million single house.”

Monika Tu's description on the show describes her as:

"Sydney’s number one real estate agent for luxury properties and a leading industry expert on the future of Australian real estate."

Tu will be seen on the reality show Luxe Listings Sydney this Friday on Prime Video cracking some deals.

