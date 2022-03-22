Who is Morgan Gruber? American Idol contestant auditioned 5 times for a previous season

Episode 5 of American Idol season 20 will feature the final round of auditions filmed in Austin, Texas, and Nashville. So far, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have seen great performances from contestants hailing from different parts of America. The upcoming episode, scheduled to air on March 21, will feature Morgan Gruber, a 17-year-old high school girl, as one of its contestants.

Apart from Morgan, viewers will also see other contestants like Matt Gorman, Kaylin Roberson, Cameron Whitcomb, Emyrson Flora, Tobias Hill, and many others. Till now, it is unknown if any of these contestants have received a golden ticket, the newest addition to the show’s format.

Dyslexia patient Morgan Gruber from American Idol season 20 wishes to inspire people

The 17-year-old aspiring singer experiences discomfort while reading due to dyslexia. However, by appearing on American Idol season 20, she intends to inspire and encourage people to become unstoppable. In an interview with Yahoo News, she stated,

"I really want people to know they can do anything they put their mind to."

She continued,

"With whatever challenges you have, they can be overcome."

The Beaver County girl is a Riverside High senior who has received massive support from her teachers, family, friends, and the local community.

Gruber was thrilled to see a digital billboard put up by the local community in Ellwood City to urge people to support their local girl.

Moreover, her friends and family who live in Franklin Township, a few miles away from Ellwood City, will be gathering in front of a television set to watch Morgan’s performance.

Viewers will be startled to learn that the 17-year-old had previously attempted five times to appear on American Idol. She got through virtual auditions with executive producers but could not advance to the next rounds.

With a good amount of experience preparing and appearing in the auditions of the previous season, Morgan shared her views on coming back in season 20. She said,

"I definitely learned a lot. To be more prepared and definitely think more about my song choice."

She continued,

"I took a lot out of that. I also learned about the talking aspect and about answering questions."

The American Idol contestant was 13 when she started taking vocal technique lessons from instructor Mary Ann Mangini.

Although the Beaver County girl has not recorded many songs, she does have experience in publicly singing the National Anthem on occasions like It's All About The Warrior functions at Shakespeare's Restaurant in North Sewickley Township and also with the New Castle Playhouse Mini-Stars.

Episode 5 of American Idol season 20 will air on Monday, March 21, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Edited by Sabika