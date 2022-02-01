Who is My'Eisha Agnew? All about Tee Grizzley's baby mama as rapper announces engagement

Tee Grizzley took to Instagram on January 31, 2022 to reveal that he will be tying the knot with My’Eisha Agnew, the mother of his child.

He posted pictures of his engagement with family and friends, which showed the artist getting down on one knee and walking Agnew to a pair of chairs that read "Mr. and Mrs." The site was decorated with rose petals and lights, and the couple’s son, Terry Sanchez Wallace III, was also present for the occasion.

The proposal came a few days after Tee released his single Afterlife prior to his new project releasing in the spring. Regarding his new single, he was quoted by Respect. magazine as saying:

“I rap about real life, I don’t have any reason to lie. If I said it then it is what it is, whether it’s about trials or triumphs.”

My’Eisha also posted a video via her Instagram handle where Tee is shown asking her if she would marry him. She accepts her beau’s proposal before being overwhelmed by emotions.

About Tee Grizzley’s fiancée in brief

My'Eisha Agnew welcomed Tee's son in February 2021 (Image via iammyeisha/Instagram)

My’Eisha Agnew is mostly known as the mother of Tee Grizzley’s son Terry Wallace III. Terry was born in February 2021 and is frequently seen in Tee's social media posts.

Considering the last few posts on her account, My’Eisha seems to be busy with her duties as a new mother. She also shared a few pictures of herself from recent vacations, although most of her posts are dedicated to Grizzley and Terry.

She also has her own YouTube channel called The Grizzlies where she shares videos featuring her time with her son.

Further details on Agnew’s date of birth, parents, career, and educational background are yet to be disclosed.

Tee Grizzley’s new single

Grizzley released his single Afterlife on January 29, 2022. He also shared a music video that starts with him playing the piano in a white outfit alongside jewelry on his wrists and hands.

The video is then scattered with scenes of an active drug operation being raided by thieves, along with a confrontation between Tee and a former friend-turned-snake.

