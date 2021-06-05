5 most popular streamers who play GTA 5 RP on Grizzley World RP

The dynamic world and almost unlimited possibilities when it comes to roleplaying that GTA 5 RP offers has contributed to its exponential growth over the years. To cater to the large number of players joining the game, a number of servers have been springing up and becoming popular themselves.

Grizzley World RP is one of the GTA 5 RP servers that has been gaining attention recently. Formed in January 2021 by American rapper Tee Grizzley, the GTA 5 RP server has hosted quite a few popular streamers and musicians.

GTA 5 RP has made roleplaying games much more mainstream, with popular musicians and athletes joining in on the fun and even streaming some interesting content from their sessions.

Here is a list of popular streamers who play GTA 5 RP on the Grizzley World RP server.

GTA 5 RP Streamer 1: Tee Grizzley

The owner of the Grizzley World RP server, Tee Grizzley is a famous American rapper who is also known as an avid gamer. He currently has 633K followers on Twitch.

He streams his gameplay videos on both Twitch and YouTube, and GTA 5 RP takes up a major chunk of his videos. His character, named after him, is the leader of the Grizzley Gang and he often leads them to wars with other gangs.

GTA 5 RP Streamer 2: AdinRoss

Adin Ross is one of the most popular participants on the Grizzley World RP server with about 4 million followers on Twitch and over 1 million on YouTube he bring a massive audience to this server.

Adin Ross has played on the Grizzley World RP servers with Tee Grizzley and his gang, getting involved in shootouts and boxing matches with each other, and even getting kidnapped by the gang.

GTA 5 RP Streamer 3: GlizzyyGoated

GlizzyGoated is a popular Twitch streamer with close to 30k followers, he plays Call of Duty Warzone and GTA 5 RP on Twitch. On YouTube he has 7.26K subscribers and his channel only includes his GTA 5 RP streams on the Grizzley World server.

GTA 5 RP Streamer 4: THB SALLE

THB SALLE is another American rapper who has turned to streaming and is fairly popular on Twitch, with around 23.5k followers. His YouTube channel has amassed close to 7k followers within 2 months, owing to his GTA RP streams. He has been roleplaying as an undercover agent recently, catching gang leaders and engaging in detective work.

GTA 5 RP Streamer 5: FrostyJayy

FrostyJayy, whose real name is Jafaar, is a variety streamer with nearly 50k followers on Twitch. He is mostly known for his GTA 5 RP gameplay videos where he roleplays as Big Iraq.

His character is a member of the Grizzley Gang and self-proclaimed Top Shooter of Los Santos. FrostyJayy's videos show Big Iraq in various kinds of situations, from engaging in all-out gang warfare to kidnapping Adin Ross.

