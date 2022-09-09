Who was Myles Sanderson? Saskatchewan mass stabbing suspect dies following arrest

Police on September 7, 2022, stated that Myles Sanderson, one of the two suspects in a violent rampage that left ten people dead in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, had passed away. He was allegedly experiencing "medical distress" following a high-speed chase where he was apprehended on a highway.

At a press conference held on Wednesday night, Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner of the Saskatchewan branch of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, described:

"Shortly after his arrest, he went into medical distress."

Ahmar Khan @AhmarSKhan Shortly after Myles Sanderson was arrested he went into "medical distress". The RCMP should in this press conference explain what their interactions were, when he went into distress, and where he went into distress, especially considering he's dead. Shortly after Myles Sanderson was arrested he went into "medical distress". The RCMP should in this press conference explain what their interactions were, when he went into distress, and where he went into distress, especially considering he's dead.

While police provided no further details, they alleged that Myles Sanderson died of self-inflicted injuries. Moreover, the authorities did not say when or how such injuries occurred.

Reportedly, Myles Sanderson's 30-year-old brother, Damien Sanderson, discovered dead on September 5, 2022, was another suspect in the Sasktechwan mass attack. His wounds did not appear to have been caused by himself.

Myles Sanderson's parents issue an apology

Devin Heroux @Devin_Heroux Video from Brandi Soles as RCMP arrested Myles Sanderson at 3:30pm.



This is near Rosthern, Saskatchewan. Video from Brandi Soles as RCMP arrested Myles Sanderson at 3:30pm. This is near Rosthern, Saskatchewan. https://t.co/gGlJngqzeG

Based on sources, Myles Sanderson and Damien Sanderson have allegedly carried out the bloodiest mass murders in Canadian history. They were reportedly wanted for at least ten deadly attacks and injuring 18 others.

According to sources, at around 5.40 am on Sunday, the stabbing sprees took place in Weldon and 13 other locations across the James Smith Cree Nation, which comprised of three First Nation settlements around 300 km north of Regina, the provincial capital.

Sanderson was apprehended shortly after a warning went out to Canadian mobile phone users telling them to "take immediate shelter/shelter in place" because a man carrying a knife and driving a stolen white Chevrolet Avalanche had been spotted in the vicinity.

Devin Heroux @Devin_Heroux



This is where the White Chevy Avalanche truck was stolen from by Myles Sanderson — in Tarnopol, Saskatchewan. Our reporter



The couple who lives here wasn’t home. They are safe. NEWThis is where the White Chevy Avalanche truck was stolen from by Myles Sanderson — in Tarnopol, Saskatchewan. Our reporter @dannyzcbc is there and sent this photo.The couple who lives here wasn’t home. They are safe. NEW This is where the White Chevy Avalanche truck was stolen from by Myles Sanderson — in Tarnopol, Saskatchewan. Our reporter @dannyzcbc is there and sent this photo. The couple who lives here wasn’t home. They are safe. https://t.co/qDMEJTjSKL

In response to one of the attacks, Myles Sanderson broke into a woman's property on Wednesday at about 14.00 local time. Moreover, the woman closed her front door when she saw Sanderson approaching and fled to a restroom in her bedroom.

Sanderson knocked on the front door and entered the bedroom after promising the woman he wouldn't harm her. He also subsequently urged her to follow him. The woman's son claimed that the suspect grabbed her cigarettes and his personal belongings. Shortly after, the woman used a landline to phone the police.

The parents of the Sanderson brothers said in a statement:

"I want to apologise for my son, my sons. We don't know the whole story, but I want to apologise to everybody that was hurt and affected by this terrible situation."

According to court documents, Sanderson committed many of his offenses while impaired. At one point, he admitted to parole officers that drugs had caused his instability. He routinely disobeyed court orders that prohibited him from using narcotics or alcohol.

According to the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service, nine of those killed were residents of the James Smith Cree Nation: Lana Head, 49; Christian Head, 54; Gregory Burns, 28, Carol Burns, 46; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Bonnie Burns, 48; Earl Burns, 66; and Thomas Burns, 23. Only one of them was from Weldon: Wesley Patterson, 78.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das