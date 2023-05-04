Who is Natasha Stoynoff? Age and more explored as Journalist testifies in Trump defamation case

Journalist Natasha Stoynoff testified against former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. She claimed that Trump had forcibly k**sed her at Mar-a-Lago in 2005. Stoynoff, who is forty right now, was reportedly 22 when the incident took place while Trump was nearly 58. Trump, however, denied the accusations.

Trigger warning: This article contains references of a s*xual assault. Discretion is advised.

Adam Klasfeld



The "Access Hollywood" tape is being played in court during E. Jean Carroll v. Trump, during the testimony of Natasha Stoynoff.

Natasha Stoynoff's testimony was part of E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Donald Trump. Carroll had accused the former President of r*ping her in a department store dressing room in 1995. A few years ago, on November 4, 2019, Carroll claimed that Trump had defamed her by accusing her of lying about the alleged assault.

As mentioned earlier, Trump has continued to deny the allegations.

Natasha Stoynoff was previously a correspondent with People News

Natasha Stoynoff is a former writer who has worked for The Toronto Star and The Toronto Sun and has her stories featured in Time Magazine. While she currently writes screenplays and books, she is best known for her two decades of writing for People News.

Judge Kaplan: Cross examination?

Tacopina: Ms. Stoynoff, you have no legal claim against Donald Trump?

Stoynoff: I do not.

Tacopina: No further questions.

Roberta Kaplan: We're going to play portions of Mr. Trump's deposition.

Tacopina oddly continues to press, here with Natasha Stoynoff, that women who testify under oath Trump assaulted them are making it up if they don't scream, call the police, and here, file a lawsuit. Unless there's a real problem on the jury, this is offensive & unpersuasive.

In 2005, when she was a 22-year-old correspondent with People News, she was sent to Mar-a-Lago to cover Donald Trump's wedding. She claimed at the time that Melania Trump, then Melania Knauss, was heavily pregnant. The alleged assault supposedly took place in the middle of an interview about how happy Donald Trump was to be married to Melania.

Natasha Stoynoff claimed that during a break in the interview when Melania was in the other room, Donald Trump attempted to kiss her. Stoynoff said that she pushed Trump away, but he kept coming forward.

Stoynoff told People News that when they took a break to let Melania go and change for some photos, Donald Trump wanted to show her around the mansion. The journalist said that he wanted her to see one "tremendous" room in particular, which Trump claimed Stoynoff "just had to see."

She added that the two of them walked into the room alone and Trump shut the door behind them and continued:

"I turned around, and within seconds he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat."

Natasha Stoynoff claimed that the butler then walked into the room, prompting Trump to stop. She said that later that day, he attempted to ask her out on a date.

Judge Kaplan: Cross examination?

Tacopina: Ms. Stoynoff, you have no legal claim against Donald Trump?

Stoynoff: I do not.

Tacopina: No further questions.

Roberta Kaplan: We're going to play portions of Mr. Trump's deposition.

Judge Kaplan: Cross examination?

Tacopina: Ms. Stoynoff, you have no legal claim against Donald Trump?

Stoynoff: I do not.

Tacopina: No further questions.

Roberta Kaplan: We're going to play portions of Mr. Trump's deposition.

Judge Kaplan: Go ahead

In her testimony, Stoynoff said that the incident was a clear sign to her that Trump may frequently take part in predatory behavior. Stoynoff said that she told friends and relatives about the incident. However, she did not go public with the story until 2019, when other worrying allegations against Trump began to surface.

The case is currently ongoing. Donald Trump has also been accused of misrepresenting legal funds, racketeering, and promoting misinformation that led to the Capitol Hill riots.

