Who was Nathan Valencia? 20-year-old UNLV student collapsed minutes into a deadly frat boxing match

Nathan Valencia, a student of the University of Nevada, Los Angeles, lost his life after participating in the fraternity’s amateur fight night charity event, Kappa Sigma Fight Night, on November 19.

Valencia was admitted to the nearest hospital, where the doctors said that he suffered internal bleeding and brain injuries after getting hurt in the fight.

Valencia succumbed to his injuries on November 23 and was to celebrate his 21st birthday in a few days. The Sun reported that his organs were donated to eight individuals. The 20-year-old registered for the event, although he had no prior experience in boxing.

Nathan Valencia was a junior at the University of Nevada, Los Angeles, and also a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Details about his family and school background are yet to be revealed.

In an interview with CBS 8, Nathan Valencia’s friend Joe Castro said the event looked like an underground fight club. Joe did not see any medical help, and a fight broke out after Valencia fell. Castro also alleged that people were busy on their own while his friend was lying unconscious.

Valencia family attorney Richard Harris Law Firm issued a statement saying the family will conduct a full investigation of the matter. The initial investigation revealed a lack of safety during the match and they said they will soon find out the reason that led to this incident.

A video from CBS 8 shows the fight was with Hall of Fame boxing referee Richard Steele in attendance. Steele said that there were many issues in the boxing match and the referee was not a professional. Nathan Valencia’s girlfriend, Lacey Foster, created a GoFundMe page to collect funds for funeral and medical expenses.

Valencia’s family also issued a statement where they said that college students should never be placed in a situation where they are made to fight each other. They alleged that the event was held annually and UNLV and the national Kappa Sigma fraternity were well aware of it. UNLV President Keith Whitfeld also expressed his grief over the incident.

