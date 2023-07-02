Who are Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch? Meet the actors who plays the Menendez brothers in Netflix's Monster season 2

After the success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix is coming back with Monster Season 2. Given the show is an anthology, the new season will feature a new cast and story. The upcoming season will narrate the horrific story of brothers Lyle and Erik Menéndez, who were convicted in 1996 for the murder of their biological parents.

According to Deadline, Lyle and Erik Menéndez will be portrayed by Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch respectively.

Season 1 of Monster starred Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari Dahmer, Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland and Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer.

23-year-old Nicholas Alexander Chavez was born in Houston, Texas. He and his family had to move around the country for a while before finally settling in Denver, Colorado. Chavez's parents separated when he was a young boy.

Chavez initially wanted to be an athlete but soon began taking an interest in drama and theatre. He applied to drama programs at Rutgers University, Carnegie Mellon University, and New York University and got accepted into all of them. Some of his passions included hiking, snowboarding, and mountain biking.

On July 1, 2021, he began playing Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital and gradually started getting noticed by fans and critics. He even starred in a 2022 film titled Crushed. In 2022, he received a Daytime Emmy Award for the Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series category for his performance in General Hospital.

In an interview with Michael Fairman TV, the actor was asked if he felt any pressure playing Spencer on General Hospital.

"I feel way less pressure, actually. I feel as though I’ve settled into a comfortability that allows me to make exciting and bold choices. I’ve been blessed enough to work with a team of people that is receptive to that and willing to collaborate with me, many times just on the fly on what a moment could be," he said.

"I’m really, really grateful for that because I think it makes for really interesting television when you open up that collaborative process and you allow the moments to find you as opposed to putting any sort of like preconceived notions on them," he further stated.

He ended his statement by saying:

"I think that can only be had once you have relaxed and settled into a level of comfortability, and with the absence of pressure, and you’ve opened yourself up to find something that is deeper and more interesting."

Like Chavez, Cooper Koch too has had a colorful career so far. Born on July 16, 1996, the actor currently resides in Los Angeles. He has a BFA in acting from Pace School of Performing Arts in New York City and is represented by Innovative Artists and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Some of his best-known projects are They/Them, Swallowed, 4 Floors Up, Less than Zero, Daddy, Mine, Fracture, etc.

What was season 1 of Netflix's Monster about?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Monster season 1 reads:

"The story of one of the most notorious serial killers in the United States, largely told from the points of view of his victims"

Monster was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series is available to stream on Netflix.

