Who is Nick McGarry ? Lieutenant transferred from 44th precinct after NYPD rookie lap dance video goes viral 

A shocking video of a rookie female police officer straddling Lieutenant Nick McGarry from the NYPD has found itself online. The latter is now being investigated by superiors and has been transferred out of Bronx to Transit.

The 44th Precinct officer was seen grinning widely as a female subordinate danced on top of him. According to law enforcement, the incident took place in Rory Dolan’s bar, in Yonkers.

As of the time of writing this article, the identity of the female cop has not been confirmed. She was seen wearing a mini skirt along with a revealing tank top as she danced against Nick McGarry.

The Lieutenant is a married man who lives with his wife in New York City’s northern suburbs.

Crowd gasps in shock as Lieutenant Nick McGarry participates in inappropriate dance

In the now viral video, the police officer’s married superiors were seen smiling at Nick McGarry as he sat in the middle of a large crowd. Based on the video, it seems McGarry enjoyed being straddled. At one point in the video, McGarry was handed a wad of cash to give to the female officer for the performance.

In the background, one can hear someone shouting- “Oh my God.”

Another police officer stated- “knows he f**ked up.”

Commenting on Nick McGarry’s actions, another police official said:

“[The rookie cop] doesn’t know any better because she just came on the job. I can’t even tell you how many times they tell incoming supervisors that. It sets a bad precedent.”

Another cop said:

“Messing with your subordinate is a no-no on the job.”

Those who attended the event were disgusted by the act. However, the police officer also drew loud cheers from the crowd.

A customer at the bar who responded to the incident said:

"To be honest with you, at a family restaurant, that shouldn’t be happening."

An NYPD representative has stated that the department is looking into the incident. With all the rage that the inappropriate video has generated online, The Police Benevolent Association and The Lieutenants Benevolent Association have yet to comment on the matter.

