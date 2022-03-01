Who is Nnamdi Asomugha? All about Kerry Washington's husband as couple make rare appearance at SAGs

American actress Kerry Washington made a rare debut with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha at an event. The 45-year-old star attended the 2022 SAG Awards with former NFL star Asomugha on February 27 at the Barker Hangar in California.

At the event, Kerry Washington wore a yellow strapless dress by Celia Kritharioti. She completed the look with Tyler Ellis' designer matching yellow velvet clutch. The actress kept her look bold with smokey eyes and a magenta lip.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old football star donned a black tuxedo and a white button-up.

It is the first time since October 2020 that the couple have been photographed together. Both Kerry and Nnamdi attended an event supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the 2020 presidential campaign in which they spoke.

Kerry Washington's husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, is a football star turned actor

Born on July 6, 1981, Nnamdi Asomugha is a native of Los Angeles, California and a former All-Pro NFL defensive back.

In 2003, Nnamdi was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the first round of the NFL draft. During his four seasons as an All-Pro, Asomugha emerged as one of the League's best defensive backs and earned starting spots in the Pro Bowls of 2008, 2009, and 2010.

In 2011, after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, Asomugha was considered the top free agent on the market and was featured on Sports Illustrated's cover.

Following 11 seasons in the NFL, he signed a one-day contract with the Oakland Raiders on December 27, 2013. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in corporate finance before joining the NFL.

His professional acting debut was on 2006's CW Network sitcom The Game. The season premiere of 2006's Friday Night Lights and its Season 4 Friday Night Lights: East of Dillon premiered in 2009 featuring Ken Shaw. He starred as Walle in the Season 3 episode of the TNT drama Leverage in 2008 and as part of the Scheherazade Job.

In 2012, Nnamdi was cast alongside Bruce Willis, Josh Duhamel, and Rosario Dawson in his first feature-length film, Fire with Fire. In 2013, he wrote, produced, and starred in his first short film, Double Negative.

Nnamdi is the founding chairman of the Asomugha Foundation, an organization he founded with his family. It supports two key programs: Asomugha College Tour for Scholars (ACTS) and Orphans and Widows in Need (OWIN).

On the personal front, the 40-year-old star and Washington first crossed paths when performing on Broadway in 2009. While speaking to outlet Marie Claire in 2018, Washington said:

"The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life. That’s where I met my husband."

Asomugha and Washington tied the knot in 2013 and share two children - Isabella (6) and Caleb (4). However, as per People magazine, Kerry Washington is also the stepmother to Asomugha's 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

