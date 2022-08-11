Who is Noel Allen from Cosmic Love? Meet the personal trainer from Tampa

Cosmic Love is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 12 at 9 pm ET. The show will use astrology and horoscopes to help contestants find love and companionship.

Cosmic Love will help four individuals find their perfect partner through astrological matchmaking. Each person will represent a natural element, such as air, fire, water, or earth. Cree Summer's voice will guide these individuals and serve as a link between the contestants and the experts through the Astro Chamber.

Ophira and Tali Edut, twin sisters and astrology experts, will appear on the show as Astrotwins. Since their debut in late 1990s, the Astrotwins have made quite a name for themselves. They are the official astrologers for ELLE magazine, and they reach and inspire millions of people around the world. They co-founded HUES magazine and worked on a few publications before publishing their own books and eventually becoming full-time astrologers.

Cosmic Love is produced by Amazon Studios and Hudsun Media.

Cosmic Love: Meet water element Noel Allen

The four individuals representing the four elements are Phoebe Davis, Connor Shennan, Maria Rodriguez, and Noel Allen.

Noel Allen is a 31-year-old personal trainer and nutrition coach from Tampa, Florida. In Cosmic Love, he represents the Water element (Pisces). Traditionally, water elements are sensitive, intuitive and deep. They are beings of emotions and are feelers. They often make great artists and are loyal and compassionate.

Pisces' emotions change quickly. They take a long time to make long-term permanent decisions. They are wise old souls who, due to their sensitive and sentimental nature, can be headstrong at times.

Much like a typical Pisces man, this Cosmic Love contestant does not want to give up his desire for freedom and security. He still has hopes and dreams of having his own family, a dilemma most Pisces men face, which often leaves women confused.

This is often also one of the reasons why women find themselves falling in love with them.

Cosmic Love star Noel Allen is originally from New Jersey. Allen was raised by his single Cuban-American mother. Allen considers himself as a romantic old school individual, who loves to cook and watch anime in his free time.

On the show, he is seen getting close to one of the singles Adrianna Raphaela. Raphaela is a Sagittarius, a sign that doesn't usually get along with water signs.

Coming back to the show, in order to find their perfect match, the contestants must listen closely to the astrology mentors and to the Astro Chamber, allowing them to guide them to love while also using their hearts to determine if this is something they want.

It remains to be seen whether they will be able to completely surrender to astrology and be willing to marry someone based on astrology, or if they will walk away as single as they were before the show.

Stay tuned to find out if Noel and Adrianna will be able to ignite a fire or will their efforts be washed away. Cosmic Love will premiere on August 12 worldwide on Prime Video.

