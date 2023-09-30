Who is Noelia Voigt? Ethnicity, parents and all about the Miss USA 2023 winner 

Miss Utah USA, Noelia Voigt, became this year’s Miss USA at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Nevada on Friday night. The 23-year-old competed against 50 other contestants to win the prestigious title. After winning the beauty pageant, she will move on to compete at the Miss Universe competition which is to be held on November 18, 2023, in El Salvador.

Noelia Voigt impressed judges during the question-and-answer round of the competition. When asked how she would contribute to the Miss USA organization if she was to win the pageant, she answered:

“I believe the ability to connect with people is an incredibly important asset that a Miss USA should have. The United States of America is an incredibly diverse country, probably one of the most diverse in the entire world. So being able to connect with everybody is important."

She added:

"As a bilingual Venezuelan-American woman, I plan to connect with that community of people because the United States of America is a diverse country and a Miss USA needs to be able to represent every community no matter their background, their race, their ethnicity, anything and I would like to be that Miss USA.”

As she mentioned during the pageant, Noelia Voigt is partly Venezuelan.

Noelia Voigt is an interior design student

The pageant winner was born in Florida to a mother who is of Latin descent and a father who is American. Their names were not available online at the time of writing this article.

247 News Agency revealed that she speaks Spanish along with English. She graduated from Pine View School, Florida Virtual School, University of Alabama, Jefferson State Community College and the Aveda Institute Birmingham.

In August 2019, she worked at the Iron City Lash Bar in Birmingham after becoming a licensed aesthetician and also a certified lash technician.

Apart from holding the Miss USA title, Voigt is currently an interior design student. She also worked as a consultant for RH Birmingham in the same field.

The Miss USA organization further revealed that Voigt is pursuing an education in Real Estate and Project Management as well.

Adding to her resume, Voigt is also a published children’s book author. She wrote Maddie the BRAVE, a book against bullying that was inspired by 9-year-old Madison Whittsett who died by suicide after being continuously bullied in school.

According to the Miss USA website, Noelia Voigt is an immigration rights advocate. They also revealed that she “has championed dating violence awareness and prevention for six years alongside the One Love Foundation.”

As per the website, she enjoys dancing, camping, and teaching her Australian shepherd tricks.

This is not Voigt's first pageant.

She won fourth runner-up and first runner-up at the Miss Florida Teen USA in 2017 and 2018, respectively. In 2020, she won Miss Collegiate Alabama. In 2022, she was the first runner-up at the Miss Alabama USA competition and the following her she won the Miss Utah USA competition after competing against 19 other candidates.

Voigt won the Miss USA title following R’Bonney Gabriel’s stint, who won the competition in 2022.