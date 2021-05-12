Who was Norman Lloyd’s wife Peggy Lloyd? An insight into Saboteur actor’s personal life as he dies aged 106

Norman Lloyd, known for his titular role in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Saboteur” died on May 11, 2021. The veteran star was 106.

Aside from his famed collaboration with Hitchcock, Lloyd also correlated with acclaimed “Citizen Kane” director Orson Welles. However, the actor became quite familiar for his later appearance as Dr. Daniel Auschlander in NBC’s 1982 drama, “St. Elsewhere”.

News of the legendary star’s demise was announced by his friend, producer Dean Hargrove. He said:

“His third act was really the best time of his life”

Norman Lloyd had the opportunity to be a part of several historical Hollywood events in the past few decades, during which he was able to reminisce over his time in the industry.

Lloyd even believed that the secret to an illness-free long life was “avoiding disagreeable people”, Hargrove depicts.

Lloyd’s son, Michael Lloyd has also confirmed the death but a cause was not revealed.

The veteran actor began his nine-decade career in the entertainment business starting out in theater. Norman Lloyd made his first theater debut with Eva Le Gallienne’s Civic Repertory Theater.

It was only later that the star joined Orson Welles’ company, John Houseman Mercury Theater.

Norman Lloyd was also cast in Orsen Welles' "Citizen Kane".

Lloyd was a regular appearing stage star in Welles’ Mercury Theater. But rather than play a role in the legendary director’s next film, “Citizen Kane”, Lloyd started a fruitful long professional career with Alfred Hitchcock, which resulted in his casting in “Saboteur”.

The late star even played a supporting character in Hitchcock’s classic “Spellbound”.

Over the span of his nine-decade long career as an actor/producer/director, the star has made on-screen appearances alongside Golden age actors such as Charlie Chaplin. Surprisingly, Norman’s last role in Hollywood was in "Trainwreck", at the age of 100.

Norman Lloyd met his prospective other half, Peggy, a stage actress, during his appearance in the play, "Crime", directed by Elia Kazan. The two were married in June 29, 1936.

Who was Peggy Lloyd?

Born on August 14, 1913, Peggy Craven Lloyd was originally named Margaret Hirsdansky, the prominent Broadway thesp was married to Norman Lloyd and remained together for 75 years until her death on August 30, 2011, at the age of 98.

Craven made her mark in the showbiz appearing opposite stage star John Garfield on Broadway in 1937's “Having Wonderful Time” as well as in Catharine Cornell’s production of “Rome and Juliet”.

Peggy and Norman were last seen on camera in a 2007 documentary titled “Who is Norman Lloyd?” detailing the life of Hollywood’s last few living superstars. The pair went on to have two children.

The couple will truly be missed by their family and the world of theatre/cinema.