Who is Nur Abbas? Yeezy appoints ex-Nike design director as head of design

Donda singer Kanye West has designated Nur Abbas as the head of design for his popular fashion label Yeezy. A Nike alum, Abbas will report directly to Ye. He will also handle all the notable projects of the label, including Adidas Yeezy, Yeezy Gap, and the Yeezy Stem Player.

The responsibilities assigned to Nur are primarily related to the expansion of brand’s sway, alongside supervising the production and execution of new ideas for the label.

While speaking to WWD, Nur commented on his latest joining, saying,

“I’m energized to work with Ye because he cares so deeply about design and moving culture forward. At Yeezy and Gap, I’ve met some of the most talented people and teams, and I’m looking forward to working with them all to extend this new creative vision to the world.”

Nur Abbas is an accomplished designer

Fashion Drops @fashionsdrops Nur Abbas, former design director at Nike ACG has be appointed Head of Design for YEEZY brand Nur Abbas, former design director at Nike ACG has be appointed Head of Design for YEEZY brand https://t.co/JyEtxMUPje

Nur Abbas studied fashion at Kingston University. After completing his education in 2002, he took his first step in the fashion industry and worked as an Assistant Designer for Maison Margiela.

Then, in 2004, he joined Gucci and worked with the luxury fashion house as a designer until 2006. Nur served one of the most prominent fashion houses, Louis Vuitton, for the longest time in his career. The designer had an almost decade-long journey with LV, which began in 2006 and continued until 2015.

After leaving LV, Abbas became the head designer of menswear for UNIQLO. He then moved to Nike in 2016, when he started working as the lead designer for the sportswear label.

His substantial contributions were acknowledged by the German athletic company, and he was given a higher position. Thereafter, he became the design director of the label.

Social Media expecting much from Nur Abbas' appointment

Nur's appointment as the head of design filled all internet users with high hopes. His brilliant work, which elevated Nike's ACG line, is the reason for such an amazing response from Twitter.

C R Y S T A L @CrystalFC4RH Nur Abbas heading Yeezy design makes sense. I liked with he did with ACG, should mesh well. Nur Abbas heading Yeezy design makes sense. I liked with he did with ACG, should mesh well.

Hulisani Sengani @S0IGNEER Nur Abbas is a strong entity called to accentuate creative control at Yeezy, an e.g of this sense comes from what ensued with Mowalola for Yeezy Gap. His trend analysis skills combined with Steven's will guarantee Yeezy de hottest brand from global fashion shopping platform Lyst. Nur Abbas is a strong entity called to accentuate creative control at Yeezy, an e.g of this sense comes from what ensued with Mowalola for Yeezy Gap. His trend analysis skills combined with Steven's will guarantee Yeezy de hottest brand from global fashion shopping platform Lyst.

Rehman @Rehmaanism brendandunne @brendandunne Kanye West has appointed Nur Abbas as the new head of design for Yeezy. Abbas was previously a design director for Nike ACG. He will report directly to Ye in his new role. Kanye West has appointed Nur Abbas as the new head of design for Yeezy. Abbas was previously a design director for Nike ACG. He will report directly to Ye in his new role. Nur Abbas have done some amazing work with ACG, can’t wait for the next YZY SEASON! twitter.com/brendandunne/s… Nur Abbas have done some amazing work with ACG, can’t wait for the next YZY SEASON! twitter.com/brendandunne/s…

Earlier, Abbas won hearts with his designs and vision while working with the sportswear giant. Netizens are now expecting similar innovations and creativity from Yeezy.

Edited by Sabika