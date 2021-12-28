×
Who is Nyla Tomeka Murrell? Female "Prison Bae" trend takes over Twitter 

Convict Nyla Tomeka Murrell trends on social media because of her beauty (Image via BSO/ Twitter)
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
Modified Dec 28, 2021 10:07 PM IST
Feature

19-year-old Nyla Murrell- French has been deemed “Prison Bae” by the internet. The inmate has gone viral on social media after many noticed her alluring physical features. A few fans have even joked about them being able to pay her bail to get her out of prison.

Earlier this year, Murrell-French, aka Prison Bae, landed in jail after she stabbed her female co-worker in the neck. The altercation took place in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Although the 17-year-old co-worker did not sustain fatal injuries, she suffers from nerve damage. She was reportedly hospitalized for several days due to a collapsed lung and injuries suffered to her jugular.

Female Prison Bae Goes Viral And Men Are Offering To Pay Her Bail. https://t.co/KOLv1Wj14e

The attack landed Murrell-French in prison for seven years.

Where does the term “Prison Bae” come from?

“Bae” is an internet term used in endearment. It stands for Before Anyone Else. The 19-year-old convict acquired the name “Prison Bae,” as the internet strangely adores her.

This is not the first time the internet has doted on a convict. Jeremy Meeks became the internet’s crush in 2014 after his mugshot went viral.

The 37-year-old now has a flourishing modeling career upon his release from the Mendota Federal Correctional Institution.

Jeremy Meeks, aka “the original Prison Bae”, has amassed over 1.6 million followers on his Instagram. He calls himself an Artist in his bio.

This is not the first time Murrell-French has found herself in jail. Reportedly she had committed an array of criminal acts which had already landed her in the juvenile criminal system.

She is now an inmate at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She has been charged with one count of first-degree assault.

FREE PRISON BAE lol cause wtf
Who tryna go half on prison bae’s bail
Prison Bae returns. This time as 19 year old female inmate.
The new prison bae 🔥🔥
I thought prison bae was fine szn omg
Watch Many Men Offer to Break Nyla Murrell-French Out of Jail After She Drops Some Gray Sweats Thirst Traps While Being Bars; Here is What The Latest #PrisonBae is in Jail For (Pics-IG) bit.ly/3EtWpS1 https://t.co/FApgYxanFc
Have you guys seen prison bae 😂 guys are about to risk it all to save her from jail 🙌😅 https://t.co/gwjCExJ75A
@B1SanDiego1 What she was arrested for? Remember this was the same energy giving to that male #PrisonBae…I can’t believe I just said that but that’s these female’s words not mine. Funny thing is that he is a successful model. Living out of America. So salute to dude
She’s mad pretty..gotta stop throwing away yo freedom #prisonbae https://t.co/65a3yfuXPT
Dudes going crazy over Prison Bae lol

During Murrel- French’s court hearing, Twin Cities claimed that she cried and spoke softly in court. Before her sentencing, she said that she was “very remorseful” for her mistake. She then apologized for her actions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
