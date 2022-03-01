Who is the oldest person in the world? Rumors of 399-year-old woman being alive debunked as TikTok goes viral

A video of a woman, apparently the oldest person in the world, is going viral on TikTok. She is said to be turning 399 years old today. However, the viral clip has proven wrong as the Guinness World Record already recognizes the oldest person to exist.

Previously, the internet was obsessed with a 163-year-old monk on TikTok. Now, a few netizens believe that someone else who is much older than the monk is alive.

Many believe that a woman seen lying in bed is close to being 400 years old. Netizens claim that she cannot move or speak due to her old age.

As internet users continue to argue about the monk and the women’s ages, it has been proven that the woman does not exist. The person in the video, who many addressed as the 399-year-old woman, is the monk himself.

The Buddhist monk’s name is Luang Ta or Luang Pho Yai. He is currently 109 years old and lives in Thailand. He went viral on social media after appearing in his granddaughter’s TikTok video. A clip of him in a hospital bed has accumulated over 88 million views.

Who is the oldest person living?

On January 20, Guinness World Records verified that Kane Tanaka from Fukuoka, Japan, is the oldest living person. The woman is 119 years old and was born on January 2, 1903.

Kane Tanaka has survived two world wars and two global pandemics, including the 1918 Spanish flu. Tanaka married her cousin at the age of 19, gave birth to four children, and adopted a daughter.

She saw her husband and sons go to the Second Sino-Japanese War in 1937 and witnessed their return.

BFM News @NewsBFM 1. Japan’s Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest person, turned 119 on Sunday.



Having survived two pandemics, two World Wars, the bombing of Nagasaki and even colon cancer, she is determined to live to 120.



She says she has a weakness for chocolate and carbonated drinks. 1. Japan’s Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest person, turned 119 on Sunday. Having survived two pandemics, two World Wars, the bombing of Nagasaki and even colon cancer, she is determined to live to 120.She says she has a weakness for chocolate and carbonated drinks. https://t.co/HPnjzhLyB2

Her husband, unfortunately, passed away aged 90. She now has a family of five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

The world’s oldest living woman now resides in a nursing home. She has survived two cancer surgeries and is believed to be in good health.

Edited by Ravi Iyer