Who is Olivia Harris? 'Love is Blind' star has a big family of adopted siblings

Happy girl Olivia Harris is set to meet her dream man in Love is Blind, which premiered its season 2 on Netflix on February 11, 2022.

Olivia will meet 15 single men on the show in a speed-dating format. Set in Chicago, the finale of Love is Blind will air on February 25, 2022.

Who is Olivia Harris from 'Love is Blind?'

The always-smiling Olivia Harris comes from a large, loving family of five adopted siblings.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the 29-year-old recruitment partner completed her education from Indiana University Bloomington with a Bachelor's Degree in Speech-Language Pathology/Pathologist.

Harris started her professional career in 2015 as a recruiter in Aerotek, Illinois. After working there for two years, she left the job in 2017 and started working in Sprout Social, Inc. as Sales Development Representative in Greater Chicago Area.

Harris was then promoted a year later to Enterprise Business Development Representative. After another promotion in 2019, Harris became a Recruitment Partner with the company.

After working at Sprout Social, Inc. for four years and five months, Harris joined Asana as Senior Business Recruiter in October 2021 in Chicago. Harris is also a proud member of Zeta Tau Alpha.

When not working, Harris loves to party and spend time with her family. Harris makes it a point to never miss the critical days of her sibling's life.

Whether her brother’s Bar Mitzvah or her sister's wedding or simply a fishing trip, she is always on their side. Harris adores her youngest sister.

The One Direction fan also loves the baseball team Chicago White Sox. The girl with an adventurous spirit loves to travel and explore places with her friends.

Harris believes in living to the fullest but hates doing dishes and hopes to find a “future partner” in Love is Blind who will “take that over” for her.

About 'Love is Blind'

The series shows 30 contestants looking for love and finding 'the one' on this dating experiment show.

Husband-and-wife team Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host all ten show episodes full of emotions, romance, and controversial moments.

Produced by Kinetic Content, the first episode of the show will premiere on February 11, 2022, on Netflix at 3.00 am EST, followed by four more episodes on February 19. Each episode will last for nearly an hour.

Also Read Article Continues below

The series finale will be released on February 25, 2022, revealing whether any contestant successfully found their soulmates.

Edited by Srijan Sen