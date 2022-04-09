Who is Olivia Jean? All about Jack White's girlfriend as singer gets married onstage after surprise proposal

Jack White staged a surprise wedding onstage in front of his fans. The singer married his girlfriend Olivia Jean during his Supply Chain Issues tour opener at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre just after proposing during a rendition of The White Stripes’ 2001 single Hotel Yorba.

White’s mother and Jean’s father also attended the nuptials, and each of the musician’s bass players served as the best man and maid of honor.

Jack’s wedding comes after a busy day for him since the release of his new album was also scheduled for Friday alongside performing the National Anthem for the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day at Comerica Park.

Everything known about Jack White’s girlfriend

Born on February 23, 1990, Olivia Jean was inspired by the Detroit garage rock music scene and started writing and recording music at an early age. She received her first guitar when she was seven, and she soon began playing different instruments to record her music.

Jack White discovered Jean after receiving a demo of her recordings at a Dead Weather show in Detroit, Michigan. She then received an invitation to record at Third Man Records in Nashville, Tennessee in 2009.

Olivia Jean is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist (Image via Instagram/oliviajeanmusic)

White introduced her to musicians Shelby Lynne and Ruby Rogers. The group went to the studio to record a few of Jean’s original songs. They then decided to officially become a band and chose to name themselves The Black Belles. They were later signed to Third Man Records by Jack.

The band released their self-titled album in October 2011. They found moderate success with touring, and the band was put on hiatus in 2012.

The success of The Black Belles led to Olivia’s career as a solo artist. Her first solo album, Bathtub Love Killings, was released by Third Man Records in 2014. Her second album, Night Owl, was released by the same record label in August 2019.

The 32-year-old also performed and recorded with artists including Jack White, Karen Elson, and Wanda Jackson.

Jack White and Olivia Jean’s relationship timeline

As mentioned earlier, Jack and Olivia first met when the former invited her to the Third Man Records studio in 2009. While speaking to a source, he explained how his attitude has changed in the last two years and mentioned that this change made him more open to the idea of giving love another chance after two divorces. He said:

“There’s been a complete rebirth on all levels of my life throughout the pandemic. I made a goal to myself that no matter how long it lasted I was going to come out of it with a totally different scenario of looking at life.”

It seems that the couple has not planned a honeymoon yet. The 46-year-old’s tour in support of Fear of the Dawn is scheduled until August 2022. He is expected to release his second album, Entering Heaven Alive, in July and is scheduled to headline the Bourbon and Beyond Festival on September 15 in Louisville, Kentucky.

