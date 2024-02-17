Who was Olivia Jerome on General Hospital? All to know

General Hospital is a long-running American television soap opera. More than 15,000 episodes of the show have been aired on ABC as of now. The show's longevity earned it a name in the Guinness World Records as the longest-running American soap opera in production. It also earned the award for the second longest-running American soap opera in American history at the awards.

Among several popular characters on the show, Olivia Jerome is a prominent name. The character first appeared in the show back on April 1, 1988. The role was portrayed by Tonja Walker, who is also known for her work in One Life to Live where she played Alex Olanov.

Expand Tweet

Since its inception in April 1988, Olivia's character appeared on the show all through 1988 and 1989 before finally bidding goodbye on March 12, 1990. The character who was believed to be dead made a surprise return to the show again on January 17, 2017. However, her return trip was short-lived. A few months later, Olivia's character took a departure from the show yet again on March 23, 2017.

Around 2022 there were speculations that the character would reappear in the show but that did not happen. Now, the latest episode of the show has shed some light on the fate of the character by proclaiming her dead.

Disclaimer: The following article comprises spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

Is Olivia Jerome dead in General Hospital?

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As per the latest episode of the television soap, General Hospital's notorious villain character, Olivia Jerome has been found dead in prison. Although the news came as a shock to some, for those that she wronged, the information brought in a sense of relief.

However, fans of the show have their reservations regarding this piece of news, given how notorious they have been with the character in the past. In a previous instance, Olivia Jerome's character who was believed to be dead was proclaimed alive at a later point in the show. Therefore, fans are still hopeful for an Olivia Jerome revival yet again.

Who plays Olivia Jerome?

Olivia Jerome in General Hospital is portrayed by Tonja Walker. She is the daughter of the late Victor Jerome, a popular mob boss in the show. Besides GH Walker is also known for her portrayal of Alex Olanov on One Life to Live.

Tonja Annette Walker was born on September 19, 1960, in Huntington, West Virginia. She is currently 63 years old and has two children Isabella Davidson and Abrianna Davidson. Her husband of many years died in 2018.

When does the next episode of General Hospital air? Where can you watch it?

The next episode of General Hospital will air on February 16, 2 p.m. EST. Fans are excited to see the trajectory of the show, following the big reveal in the last episode.

You can watch episodes of General Hospital as they are released on ABC. You can also stream the show on multiple OTT platforms like ABC, iTunes, Hulu, Sling TV, and Amazon Prime. However, to be able to stream it, you would need a subscription for these platforms. Some platforms could also require you to make additional purchases to watch the show.

With that being said, despite the show's availability across platforms, it is not available worldwide. People residing outside of the US may find it difficult to watch it. In that case, you can use a VPN for access.

The next episode of General Hospital airs on February 16, 2 p.m. EST.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE