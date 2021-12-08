Who is Olivia Modling? All about Will Forte's wife as actor announces surprise marriage

Well-known actor Will Forte is now married to Olivia Modling. People reported that Forte tied the knot with Modling on July 31, 2021, in a surprise ceremony.

In an interview with People, Forte said that they were in Mexico making 'MacGruber'. He said that they got engaged before the first Covid-19 lockdown. They quarantined together for a long time and found they were having a kid.

A few weeks before visiting their family this summer, the pair decided to start planning for their marriage. Forte said that most of their close friends were in Albuquerque and this was the best time to get married to each other. Forte also said that he is enjoying his married life and feels happy to call Modling his wife.

Will Forte mentioned that he never wore any jewelry in his entire life and it was fun to wear a wedding ring. He stated that he needed to find someone who was patient and Modling is the most patient and understanding woman in the world.

About Will Forte’s wife in brief

Unlike her husband, Olivia Modling is not a part of the entertainment industry. Modling completed her graduation in 2013 and is currently working in the distribution and brand partnerships department at Synergy Global Entertainment, also called SGE.

Will Forte and Olivia Modling met for the first time in 2018 (Image via Knewz_Currently/Twitter)

Modling gained recognition following the news of her marriage to Will Forte. Since she is not a well-known public figure and prefers to keep her life private; details related to her family, educational background, and net worth remain unavailable for now.

Will Forte and Olivia Modling relationship timeline

It is unknown how and where Modling and Forte met for the first time. Reports say that Modling met Forte at a party of mutual acquaintances in 2018. They soon began dating but did not make their relationship public for a year.

Forte went down on a knee and proposed to Modling before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. However, they were not in a hurry to get married.

Will Forte is a 51-year-old actor, comedian and mostly known as a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 2002 to 2010. He is also the creator and played the lead role in the sitcom, The Last Man on Earth.

