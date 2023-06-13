Who is Olivia Swann? DC's Legends of Tomorrow star set to appear in NCIS: Sydney

The much-awaited NCIS spinoff, titled NCIS: Sydney, is currently in production for Paramount+. For the new show, highly skilled American NCIS agents will join hands with the Australian Federal Police to solve crimes and get hold of dangerous criminals from the land down under. This team will be led by Olivia Swann, who will play the character of NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey.

Olivia Swann is still new to showbiz but has managed to make a name for herself in a very short time. She is most popular for her role in The CW's Legends of Tomorrow, which aired from January 21, 2016, to March 2, 2022.

NCIS: Sydney on Paramount+: Where was Olivia Swann seen previously?

Olivia Swann was born on September 19, 1992. She is an English actress who is best known for portraying a villain named Astra Logue in DC's hit show Legends of Tomorrow.

Astra's story in the show was nothing short of enchanting, as she was sent to the deepest pits of hell after a failed exorcism by another character called John Constantine. This incident occurred when she was a child, but when she turned into a woman, she strived to become one of the most powerful entities in hell. However, in a great battle between good and evil, she sided with good and soon began living as a normal person in Constantine's house.

In an older interview with The Nerds of Color, when she was asked how it felt to play a role with such a strong and tragic backstory, she said she felt lucky to bring the character to life.

"I think it’s phenomenal. Honestly, I feel so lucky and so wonderfully privileged to bring her to life. She’s so detailed and she has so much depth to her, and so much that I’m excited to discover. With, like you said, her backstory and the depth that she has, I think comes a sense of wanting to honor every kind of crack, every part of her that is so nuanced and so flawed, in a way," Olivia Swann said.

She further stated that it was "incredible to play someone like that."

"And kind of find different levels within that and just the nuances, which I think is one of those wonderful things as an actor, that you get to kind of play with and delve into and develop. It’s incredible to play someone like that and really get into the mind and personality of them. And its a personality that is quite different to mine so it’s always really fun to find those elements," she continued.

Olivia Swann even appeared in the film The River Wild and as Karinna Hailes in an episode of Doctors. She will be the main lead as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey in NCIS: Sydney.

What do we know about NCIS: Sydney so far?

The official synopsis of NCIS: Sydney reads,

"The brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) as they are grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet."

NCIS: Sydney will star Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as her AFP teammate Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey. Other actors set to appear on the show are Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson, and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

NCIS: Sydney will be available for streaming worldwide on Paramount+ later this year.

