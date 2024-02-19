Who is Oscar Conlon-Morrey? All about the theater actor after alleged split from Sir Ian McKellen amid engagement rumors 

British actor and cabaret artist Oscar Conlon-Morrey has reportedly split from Sir Ian McKellen after a year-long relationship. The 30-year-old is known for his roles in various television series and films and has appeared in productions such as The Crown, Endeavour, and The Witcher.

Conlon-Morrey reportedly met the 84-year-old actor when they worked together in the pantomime Mother Goose in December 2022, as per Metro. The pair began dating soon after, and Oscar even called the actor "the new love of his life" and allegedly had plans to get married to him.

Although the duo have not announced a reason for the break up yet, the news was reportedly shared with The Mirror by one of Ian's close friends.

Details about Oscar Conlon-Morrey's theater and acting career explored

Oscar Conlon-Morrey has won significant awards in various fields such as acting, singing, show hosting, comedy, and cabaret, as per Broadway World. He has a degree in Musical Theatre BA (Hons) from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

The 30-year-old is famous for his performances in many acting roles including First Date, The Toxic Avenger: The Musical, and Cinderella - A Socially Distanced Ball, as per IMDb.

Oscar Conlon-Morrey has also won several accolades in theatre, including the Julia McKenzie Prize at the Stephen Sondheim Society and the Student Performer of the Year Award in 2017. He was also honored with the Gyearbour Asante Valedictorian Award and the Donald Wolfit Prize for excellence in theatre, as per Metro.

The pair met in December 2022 when Sir Ian played Mother Goose and Oscar played his son Jack in a theater production of the same name. Sir Ian is a world-famous celebrity known for his many film roles, including the titular King in Richard III, Magneto in the X-Men films, and Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

The couple spent New Year's Eve together that year, and Oscar was quick to tell his followers about his time at Sir Ian's house. He wrote on X at the time,

"I saw 2023 at the house of the new love of my life."

Meanwhile, another actor, who has previously allegedly shared the stage with Sir Ian McKellen, told The Mirror about the actor's relationship with Oscar Conlon-Morrey. The unidentified actor said that the 30-year-old had reportedly "been telling friends and family of his big plans with McKellen." Sir Ian's co-actor, however, expressed how his friend was apparently not the type to settle down.

Although Sir Ian McKellen has been openly gay since 1988, he revealed in 2019, that he never got to come out to his parents, as per The Guardian. The actor made an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show at the time when the host asked if he was ever close to his mother and father. He replied,

"As close as you can be when your mother dies at 12 and dad dies when you're 22. Never told them I was gay for example. Didn't see me do any of my best work. But I remember them with nothing but pleasure."

Oscar and Sir Ian have not officially announced their alleged split as of yet.