Who owns Dbrand? Casetify lawsuit allegations over 'Teardown' skin and case designs explored

Device skin company Dbrand, owned by Adam Ijaz, has recently filed a lawsuit against Casetify on charges of copying the design of their popular Teardown device. The device is useful in showing the inner portion of any device if it is put on the skin or case of the device, as per 9to5Google.

The lawsuit comes after Casetify began selling a new lineup of products called Inside Out. While the products witnessed high sales after their release, people could notice the similarities between their devices and those manufactured by Dbrand.

Casetify has discontinued the sale of the products after they were sued and has prevented users from accessing Inside Out. Dbrand released the Teardown device in 2019, as per Android Police. The devices were made in collaboration with YouTuber Zack Nelson, and they remained accessible for a limited period at the time.

Expand Tweet

Reasons behind Dbrand filing a case against Casetify explained

Dbrand has recently sued Casetify, which is known for producing phone cases and other electronic products. The lawsuit was filed after YouTuber Zack Nelson posted a video on November 23, 2023, claiming that Casetify copied the designs of the Teardown device and launched a new lineup of products called Inside Out.

According to Android Authority, Zack elaborated on the differences between the designs of both companies and revealed the founding date of the original product. He started by saying how the device was formed in 2019 and that he has worked with the company to ensure that all the skins accurately represent "what's actually on the inside."

Zack additionally mentioned the Easter Eggs featured on the skins. He revealed how the company found out about Casetify copying their product and said:

"Back when Twitter was still called Twitter, someone tagged Dbrand in a post pointing out that Casetify was selling a Samsung Galaxy S23 phone case with the internals of an iPhone."

Zack said all the products sold by Casetify were using the same iPhone picture. He claimed that anyone following his channel could easily see the difference, and he and the skin company continued to investigate the matter by comparing the products. He said he was tagged in another post, which redirected him to the page where Casetify was selling the Inside Out devices.

The device skin company is seeking punitive and exemplary damages in the lawsuit against Casetify. According to Zack's video, the original product's logo can be reportedly spotted on Casetify's device.

Dbrand launched a new lineup of skins with different features

While Dbrand has launched a lawsuit against Casetify, they have already announced new X-ray skins that let anyone check the insides of various gadgets, including laptops and gaming devices.

Expand Tweet

The Verge states that Adam Ijaz has shared a statement regarding the new devices and mentioned:

"The machine is a custom-built 450 kilovolt unit that uses a 431.8mm detector, able to capture details at a 50 micron resolution. For context, the next best source is about 120 microns (i.e. 240% lower resolution)."

Ijaz also revealed that their company has a license to Haven Metrology that uses digital X-ray imagery while producing hardware accessories, and for now, the technology remains accessible only to them.