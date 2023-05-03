Wendy's introduces Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich and Fries for a limited time

Wendy's launched the new Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries at participating stores along with the Strawberry Frosty. These items were added to the menu across the United States on May 2, 2023.

The company intends to address the growing consumer desire for more heat while also providing great flavor while creating these fiery menu items. According to Wendy's Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li, when a ghost pepper meal is prepared correctly, one can taste the powerful spiciness as well as "the fruitiness of a ghost pepper that you don't get with a lot of different peppers."

Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said in a press release:

"Our Made to Crave menu continues to be a powerhouse, creating unique, unforgettable flavor experiences for our fans. Customers can't wait to try the products we add to this line-up, and I know spicy seekers will be back for another visit once they try the layers of Ghost Pepper we've put on top of our spicy chicken fillet. We take our position as the queen of spice very seriously, and the team really outdid themselves when creating this sandwich!"

What are the ingredients used to prepare Wendy's newly added menu items?

Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich: The brand's Spicy Chicken serves as the foundation for the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich, which features ghost pepper-infused American cheese, ghost pepper-seasoned crispy onions, tomato, lettuce, and a ghost pepper-infused ranch sauce.

Ghost Pepper Fries: The new Ghost Pepper Fries are made with the brand's natural-cut, Hot & Crispy French Fries and are coated in a proprietary spicy fry sauce for the ultimate flavor enhancement.

Strawberry Frosty: For a limited period, the Strawberry Frosty has returned to the menu, joining the much-loved Chocolate Frosty. Last year, the flavor became a customer favorite, earning its comeback to the menu as the perfect summer drink.

The Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company, John Li, stated:

"Wendy's Frosty treats are one of the most iconic desserts in fast-food and the Strawberry Frosty was a welcome surprise for consumers' palates last summer. The sweet and real strawberry puree we use delivers the refreshing taste of summer in every spoonful. After the response we saw last year, we knew it was something that deserved to reclaim its place on this summer's menu!"

The new Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich costs $6.59, while the Ghost Pepper Fries cost $2.79. However, it is important to note that prices may vary by location.

The brand is also offering DashPass members $5 off on their next order of $15 or more if they add a Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich before checkout.

For a limited time, the new Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries will be available at participating U.S. Wendy's stores nationwide.

About the company

Dave Thomas launched Wendy's in 1969, in Columbus, Ohio. Thomas founded his company on the tenet, "Quality Is Our Recipe®," which remains its guiding principle even today. The brand is best known for its made-to-order hamburgers, which are produced with fresh beef, chili, baked potatoes, and the Frosty® dessert.

With the goal of being the most successful and well-liked restaurant brand in the world, the brand and its franchisees employ tens of thousands of people across almost 7,000 stores globally.

Poll : 0 votes