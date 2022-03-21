Who was Pat Goss? Tributes pour in as 'Motorweek' star passes away at 76

Renowned mechanic, car expert, and MotorWeek star Pat Goss recently passed away at the age of 76. The news of his demise was announced by PBS' MotorWeek via their social media accounts. As per the social media post, Goss' death was unexpected. However, the date and cause of his demise were not announced by the automotive TV series' obituary post.
In the tweet, it was mentioned that Goss had "appeared on MotorWeek through forty-one seasons, beginning with our very first episode."
They also praised the late mechanic's influence on the show's popularity. Another Tweet mentioned that Goss offered the viewers "no-nonsense maintenance advice and incomparable car knowledge."
Pat Goss was a radio host and television personality
Patrick Goss was a radio host and television personality who was renowned for his appearance in PBS' MotorWeek. From 1981, Goss started in his own weekly segment on MotorWeek, Goss' Garage. The New York native provided information on how to fix a car without taking it to a repair shop. Goss also shared tips on how to prolong the lives of commuting vehicles.
According to the late motorhead's biography on MotorWeek, Pat Goss had over four decades of experience in the industry as a technician and car repair expert. He reportedly forayed into the automotive industry when he started his body shop garage during his days in high school. As per MotorWeek, by the time Goss was a sophomore, he was already in charge of a professional garage with over 23 employees.
Goss operated his famed Goss' Garage (formerly known as Pat Goss Car World) near Washington, D.C., in Lanham-Seabrook, Maryland. His bio in the MotorWeek's website reads:
"Proper maintenance" is Pat's mantra to the mainstream, encouraging drivers to change the fluids and check the components in their cars on a regular basis."
Apart from his car repair and maintenance expertise, Patrick Goss has also contributed to multiple automotive publications throughout his life. Goss had a bi-weekly section in The Washington Post and contributed to his column in the National Corvette Owners Association magazine. As per MotorWeek, he has also written some articles for the U.S. News & World Report and Reader's Digest.
Around the mid-to-late 2000s, Pat Goss also hosted multiple local automotive shows for radio. He was associated with Talk Radio 3WT and later with WJFK-FM. The automotive media legend could also be heard on his weekly YouTube show, Goss' Garage. MotorWeek reports that his radio show "has been consistently rated one of Washington, D.C.'s top radio shows for more than 20 years."
Condolences rush in after Pat Goss' "unexpected" demise
Numerous followers showcased their gratitude for Goss' contribution in providing potential solutions for their car problems. Meanwhile, other tweets paid tribute to the late car technician icon and acknowledged his legacy.
A few others also credited Goss for having instilled an inclination in them to self-maintain their cars. Some followers also recalled Goss helping them with their automotive queries when they reached out.