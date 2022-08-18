Who is Patrick Delany? Dumpy meaning explained as Foxtel CEO comes under fire over Emilia Clarke comments

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany invited criticism after he called Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke a "short and dumpy girl" while delivering a speech at the premiere of HBO's upcoming series, House of Dragons.

As per Crikey, Delany made the controversial comments ahead of the screening of the first episode of the highly-anticipated prequel in Sydney on August 16. He described how he was late in watching Game of Thrones, which was once supposedly the most-watched series in the world.

“I was like, ‘What’s this show with the short, dumpy girl walking into the fire?'”

Emilia Clarke played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. In his speech, Delany referenced the iconic scene from season one which became a turning point for her character.

As per Merriam-Webster, the word dumpy means "being short and thick in build."

The executive's comments were not taken in a good way as the outlet reports that two visitors to the event revealed that the response was cold to the apparent joke.

Faith Hammett @BBnovelist21 #PatrickDelany

Short, dumpy girl? Are you kidding me? She has far more talent than you will ever have in a single finger in your entire life! Shove off!

Much love to you Emilia! You’re amazing and the heart of #FoxtelCEO F*ck you for what you said about #Emiliaclarke Short, dumpy girl? Are you kidding me? She has far more talent than you will ever have in a single finger in your entire life! Shove off!Much love to you Emilia! You’re amazing and the heart of #GOT #PatrickDelany #FoxtelCEO F*ck you for what you said about #Emiliaclarke Short, dumpy girl? Are you kidding me? She has far more talent than you will ever have in a single finger in your entire life! Shove off! Much love to you Emilia! You’re amazing and the heart of #GOT ❤️ https://t.co/IRBjygtjyZ

One attendee said:

“It felt like he was expecting us to laugh along but people in the room were obviously shocked by it.”

The other one said:

“There was a bit of a gasp.”

All you need to know about Patrick Delany and his apology after the comments

Patrick Delany has been the CEO of Foxtel, an Australian pay television company, since 2018.

Delany started his career as a lawyer at the Australian law firm Gilbert & Tobin before joining Southern Star Entertainment in 1998 where he relaunched several channels including Channel [V] and The Weather Channel.

The 2000s was an era of growth for the Foxtel CEO as in 2002, he was appointed as Foxtel's digital director, and two years later, in 2005, the executive director of content, product and delivery at the same wing. During his tenure, he introduced several innovations like Mobile Foxtel, Foxtel on Xbox, Foxtel iQ and even Foxtel's tie-up with Virgin Airlines.

Patrick Delany, who replaced Peter Tonagh as the CEO, has also overlooked the initiation of Kayo, Binge and Flash as well.

After he made the controversial comments about Emilia Clarke on August 16 at the premiere of House of Dragons in Sydney, a Foxtel spokesperson issued an apology on Patrick's behalf. The rep stated that the comment was "meant to be self-deprecating.”

The official statement further read:

“The aim was to convey that for him, ‘Games of Thrones’ was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognized and most-loved actors in television and film. On behalf of Mr. Delany, the Foxtel Group apologies if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offense.”

Emilia Clarke has not been involved in the current production of the new series since the series is set almost two centuries before the Game of Thrones timeline. House of Dragon centers on House Targaryen, the ancestors of dragon queen Daenerys.

The actress has not yet commented on Patrick Delany's remarks at the event.

