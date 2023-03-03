Who is Patrick Wojahn? Political affiliation explored as Maryland mayor is arrested, faces up to 360 years in prison

On Thursday, Maryland mayor Patrick Wojahn was arrested over alleged possession and distribution of child p*rnography.

According to Prince George’s County Police Department, the politician was charged with 56 counts of child p*rnography, 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material, and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material.

City of College Park @CollegePark_MD

City Statement on Former Mayor Wojahn's Arrest

collegeparkmd.gov/CivicAlerts.as… FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:City Statement on Former Mayor Wojahn's Arrest FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:City Statement on Former Mayor Wojahn's Arrestcollegeparkmd.gov/CivicAlerts.as…

As per NBC News, the investigation related to the case began on February 17 after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children informed local police that a social media account functioning in Prince George’s County possessed and distributed inappropriate content involving a child.

Officials reportedly flagged 15 improper videos and one image that was uploaded by an account named @/skippy_md. Following different investigative techniques, authorities connected the account to Mayor Wojahn:

“The image and videos had been uploaded to the social media account in January of 2023. Through various investigative techniques, PGPD investigators discovered the social media account belonged to Wojahn.”

Shortly after, police officers conducted a search in Wojahn’s home and recovered multiple cellphones, a storage device, a tablet, and a computer, alongside two dozen videos and images depicting inappropriate acts between young boys and adult men.

The Washington Post reported that authorities accused Patrick Wojahn of uploading and sharing multiple videos to the social media app Kik in early January. Officials issued a warrant for Kik and ordered the social media platform to hand over all content related to the mayor’s account.

As per court documents, investigators shared that Wojahn waived his Miranda rights and confessed to authorities about owning the account. The police also confirmed that Wojahn “advised that he has viewed and possessed files depicting child p*rnography.”

Patrick Wojahn also filed for his resignation in the wake of his arrest.

What is known about Patrick Wojahn?

Patrick Wojahn has served as the mayor of College Park, Maryland, for seven years since earning his seat in 2015. Prior to his appointment, he also served on the City Council for eight years.

He is affiliated with the Democratic Party and has been an advocate for environmental and social justice issues in the city. As per his official bio, Wojahn grew up in Wisconsin and earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 2002.

He ran for mayor in 2015 and aimed “to help College Park realize its unfulfilled promise of becoming a top-tier college town.”

The politician also worked as the director of government relations for the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, a non-profit group that works towards converting unused rail corridors into trails to expand bicycle and pedestrian routes.

Prior to joining the organization, Wojahn served as a policy and legal advocate for people with disabilities and for people living with H.I.V. and AIDS in the Washington area.

According to The Washington Post, Wojahn “advanced liberal policies” and selected young voices from the community and Maryland University to share their insight into the city’s urban planning efforts.

He reportedly advocated for developments that would attract more businesses and residents and delivered on many promises he made during his campaign. Wojahn also helped bring Maryland’s first WeWork to College Park, alongside a new hotel and the now-closed MilkBoy ArtHouse.

Several colleagues and residents have described Patrick Wojahn as a “present and reassuring leader,” who played an instrumental role during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and stood as an advocate for equity.

During his term as a council member, Wojahn reportedly sought changes to the city charter to announce that officials would not discriminate against individuals based on religion, gender or orientation.

As mayor, he also acknowledged the poor treatment of the African-American community in Lakeland and served on a commission to address some mishaps. He also built a cordial relationship with university students and published an e-newsletter for all residents to keep them updated on council and county initiatives.

Patrick Wojahn also made history by becoming the first openly LGBTQ+ man to become mayor of College Park.

A look into Patrick Wojahn’s resignation

Patrick Wojahn (right) made history as the first LGBTQ+ man to serve as mayor of College Park (Image via Getty Images)

Ahead of his arrest, Patrick Wojahn issued his resignation and said it was a “profound honor and privilege” to serve the city. The official statement on College Park’s website read:

“Last night, after business hours, Mayor Patrick L. Wojahn submitted his letter of resignation as Mayor of the City of College Park, effective immediately on March 2. Mayor Wojahn has served in this position since 2015 and on the Council since 2007. The City of College Park thanks Mayor Wojahn for his many years of dedicated service.”

The statement further mentioned:

“Effective immediately, Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve as presiding officer until a Special Election is held and a new Mayor has been sworn in. Per the City Charter, a Special Election must be held within 65 days.”

Wojahn also said that he is stepping away to deal with his own mental health:

“While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction. Many of you have already reached out with well wishes and thoughts, and I am eternally grateful. I am stepping away to deal with my own mental health. I ask that you continue to keep me and my family in your prayers.”

He also said that he “fully cooperated” with the investigation and “will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.” Officials said that Wojahn was charged with 40 misdemeanor counts and 16 felony counts. He is reportedly being held at the county jail.

