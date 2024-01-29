Who did Paul Anderson play in Peaky Blinders? Net worth explored amid recent fine over drug possession

Paul Anderson pleaded guilty on Thursday, January 25, to the accusations linked to his arrest last month. The Independent reported that he was found in possession of various drugs, including crack cocaine, and has been fined £1,345 by the Highbury Corner magistrates court for the same.

Anderson is known for his performance as Arthur Shelby Jr. in the period crime drama Peaky Blinders. His successful career as an actor has also contributed to his earnings, and his net worth is $2 million, as per celebrity net worth.

The Daily Mail states that Anderson was arrested at a pub in West End Lane, London, after the manager spotted crack cocaine fumes at a toilet. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department immediately came to the spot and discovered that Paul was carrying drugs such as amphetamines, diazepam, and pregabalin.

The police department revealed in a statement that they charged Paul Anderson with two counts, each of possession of Class A drugs and possession of Class C drugs. His lawyer, Moira MacFarlane, denied the claims that he was using cocaine and said that her client "does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character." She added:

"He was recognized that Boxing Day and tried to play up for these people – and because of the lifestyle he leads, people often give him inducements."

A source for Daily Mail said that Paul Anderson's arrest might create problems in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film.

Paul Anderson's net worth and character in Peaky Blinders explored

Paul Anderson has been cast in several films and TV shows since his debut in 2005. As mentioned earlier, his net worth is $2 million, which is a result of his flawless work over the years.

Anderson began his career on stage and later made his TV debut with Pink Serenade. He played minor roles in TV series such as Ashes to Ashes, Midsomer Murders, The Great Train Robbery, and more.

He appeared as Anderson in the action drama Revenant, which collected around $533 million at the box office. He previously portrayed Colonel Sebastian Moran on Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Paul played the role of Donal in the heist comedy film Life, released on Netflix on January 12, 2024. The film had Kevin Hart in the lead role and received a mixed reaction from critics. Paul's credits also include films like Still Life and Robin Hood.

Paul Anderson's character appeared in all six seasons of Peaky Blinders

The one particular role in his filmography that made him popular was Arthur Shelby in the BBC series Peaky Blinders. He was Billy Shelby's father and husband of Linda Shelby and served as a member of the ICA.

The character was always loyal to his family despite being involved in various brutal acts. He was portrayed as someone who would easily get aggressive and could not control his emotions. He also had a few weaknesses that emerged due to certain circumstances.

Paul Anderson once appeared for an interview with BBC and addressed why he chose to portray Arthur. He said:

"First of all the script, the writer Steven Knight, and I think what really did it was when I met Otto Bathurst, who directed the first three episodes. I met him and I got this enthusiasm from him and this impression from him that it just felt really right, it felt really good, and I just thought I really want to do this."

Peaky Blinders received a positive response from the audience and received various accolades.

