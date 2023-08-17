"Only the BBC could sink low enough": The Reckoning first look receives massive backlash online

The Reckoning, as fans have pointed out on Twitter, is perhaps one of those shows that did not need to be made. The BBC series, which will feature Steve Coogan as the p*dophile and assaulter Jimmy Savile, who happened to use his power as a celebrity to prey on vulnerable targets for decades, has long been a subject of much controversy.

After multiple delays since the initial announcement in 2020, the series is set to premiere later this year, as revealed by a new announcement from BBC, which was also accompanied by a picture of Steve Coogan as Jimmy Saville, sitting in one of his trademark getups.

The show will reportedly explore how Savile managed to integrate himself into the corporation, charities, hospitals, and prisons where he searched for his victims.

A tweet reply to DF's post about BBC's Jimmy Savile show (Image via X)

The announcement and the first look for The Reckoning received massive backlash online as many fans aggressively protested the broadcast of this series, believing that it will glorify Jimmy Savile in some ways. Moreover, BBC has also allegedly been accused of covering up for Jimmy Savile for decades, which has further angered fans.

The Reckoning surrounded by controversy ahead of release

A post about BBC's Jimmy Savile show (Image via X)

Netizens believe that it was perhaps quite clear to BBC that the series will continue to create ripples of controversies for quite a long time. This can also be understood from the multiple delays that have taken place since the filming originally began.

The Reckoning's protagonist, Jimmy Savile, had hundreds of allegations of s*xual abuse made against him. He was proven to be one of the most dangerous predators in Britain after he died in 2011. This naturally lead to a furious backlash upon the announcement of the series.

A tweet reply to DF's post about BBC's Jimmy Savile show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about BBC's Jimmy Savile show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about BBC's Jimmy Savile show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about BBC's Jimmy Savile show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about BBC's Jimmy Savile show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about BBC's Jimmy Savile show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about BBC's Jimmy Savile show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about BBC's Jimmy Savile show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about BBC's Jimmy Savile show (Image via X)

No release date has been announced for The Reckoning yet, but it seems that the four-part series will premiere sometime in the fall of 2023.