Who is Paul Boukadakis? All about Ana De Armas' rumored boyfriend as actress is pictured with the Tinder executive

Actress Ana De Armas was recently spotted with her rumored boyfriend Paul Boukadakis outside JFK Airport in New York. The duo were photographed for the first time since they sparked dating rumors earlier this year.

The pair donned formal outfits as they went through the airport security check. At one point, the Knives Out star was seen placing her hand behind her alleged partner’s back.

The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and started dating in June. At the time, sources close to the duo told Page Six that they were spending quality time together:

“Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the U.S. to film her new movie.”

According to the insider, Paul has also introduced Ana to his family. The latest relationship rumors come months after the Blade Runner 2049 actress parted ways with Ben Affleck.

Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck met while filming Deep Water and dated for a year. However, the duo called it quits in January after spending a year together. The latter has now reconciled with his ex, Jennifer Lopez.

Meet Ana De Armas' rumored boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis

Paul Boukadakis pictured with a friend (Image via Getty Images)

Paul Boukadakis is an established corporate professional and entrepreneur based in Texas. He was born on 9 February 1984 in Oklahoma. He is currently 37 years old.

He serves as the VP of special initiatives for popular online dating platform Tinder. He is also the co-founder and CEO of Wheel, an L.A.-based video sharing app. He previously founded and served as the CEO of OnAirstreaming, which was later acquired by TCP.

According to IMDb, Paul has also been involved in the entertainment industry. He has directed and produced a few music videos and commercials.

Paul garnered media attention after he was rumored to be dating Cuban-American actress Ana De Armas. However, the duo have not publicly acknowledged the rumors and are yet to confirm their relationship.

