Who is Paul Damico? Meet the guest star from Undercover Boss Episode 5

After going on a hiatus for three weeks, CBS’s enthralling reality show, Undercover Boss season 11, made a comeback last night with its fifth episode featuring Paul Damico. The CEO of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop confirmed the news of his appearance on the show via Linkedin. In the latest episode, Paul Damico went undercover at his former restaurant Round Table Pizza. Having stores in 400+ locations, the pizza chain is famous for its amazing recipe and crust.

Undercover Boss features CEOs and owners of restaurants who go undercover to see how their employees are working and spot where they are going wrong. The show also makes them covertly inspect their previous restaurants.

Who is Paul Damico in Undercover Boss episode 5?

Known for the success of many restaurants, Paul Damico is well known in \the retail world. The ace restaurateur did his schooling at Comsewogue Senior High School in 1982. He later joined Johnson & Wales University. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Science, Damico accomplished his specialization in Hotel, Restaurant/Institutional Management.

In 1986, Paul started his professional career as the Vice-President of HMS Host in the International Concept Development department. After dedicatedly working there for 12 years and increasing the reach of the company from 20 to 75 branded relationships, he switched to FoodBrand LLC in 1999. As a co-founder, the restaurateur helped over 100 restaurants to grow. Furthermore, in 2008, he joined Moe’s Southwest Grill as President. During Paul’s six-years working at the place, he was felicitated as the Restaurateur of the Year award from the Georgia Restaurant Association in 2015.

Later, he began to work with organizations like FOCUS Brands by helping in uplifting the service and sales of many food outlets.

Moreover, Damico has overwhelmingly expanded the reach of the Round Table Pizza chain as its CEO in April 2020. Finally, in August 2021, the ace restauranteur became the CEO of his current food chain, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

The franchiser has had a spectacular career and has an estimated net worth of $700,000. He has also been a member of several prestigious organizations such as the Georgia Restaurant Association, Women’s Food Service Forum, Share Our Strength, Illinois Restaurant Association, and International Food Manufacturers Association.

Edited by Gunjan