Who was Paul Ryder? Tributes pour in as Happy Mondays bassist dies at 58

English musician Paul Ryder, founder and bassist of Happy Mondays, died on July 15, at the age of 58. The band confirmed the news via Facebook. However, no cause of death was shared on social media.

Ryder was an active member of the band Happy Mondays since its inception in the early 80s. The band released successful albums during Ryder’s tenure, including Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches. Ryder also appeared in films like The Ghosts of Oxford Street, Losing It, and 24 Hour Party People. He was also known to write music for several TV shows.

Shaun Ryder @officialswr



A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed



We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.



The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning. A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. Long live his funk x

In a statement, the band said:

“The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning. A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. Long live his funk x.”

Emotional tributes on Twitter as Paul Ryder passes away at 58

Several artists took to social media to pay their respects to the late bassist. Ian Brown, frontman of The Stone Roses, former Ride guitarist Andy Bell, and former Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs were among the ones to remember the deceased artist on social media.

Ian Brown @ianbrown REST IN PEACE PAUL RYDER A GREAT FRIEND A GREAT MUSICIAN A GREAT FELLA BIG LOVE TO AMELIA JACOB SONNY CHICO AND THE FAMILY AND BAND LOVE YA LONGTIME PABS X REST IN PEACE PAUL RYDER A GREAT FRIEND A GREAT MUSICIAN A GREAT FELLA BIG LOVE TO AMELIA JACOB SONNY CHICO AND THE FAMILY AND BAND LOVE YA LONGTIME PABS X

Dave Haslam @Mr_Dave_Haslam Really very sorry to hear of the death of Paul Ryder - he made a massive contribution to Happy Mondays and was good company and a top fella RIP #PaulRyder Really very sorry to hear of the death of Paul Ryder - he made a massive contribution to Happy Mondays and was good company and a top fella RIP #PaulRyder https://t.co/1MAM15qKr0

Andy Bell @Andybebop Shaun Ryder @officialswr



A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed



We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.



Really sad news about Paul Ryder, RIP

Phil Breen @PhilBreen4 Paul Ryder real bass 🕊

Paul Ryder real bass 🕊 https://t.co/CwWY79VXJP

The Happy Mondays band was on tour recently and were slated to headline the Kubix festival in Sunderland on Friday, July 15.

The organisers of the festival said in a statement:

"Following the tragic news of Paul Ryder passing away this morning, The Happy Mondays will no longer be playing tonight's show and our thoughts remain with the band and Paul's family at this difficult time."

The band was also set to headline London's Kaliedoscope festival next week.

Paul Ryder formed the Happy Mondays band

Paul Ryder formed the Happy Mondays band in 1980 with brother and vocalist Shaun Ryder, drummer Gary Whelan, keyboardist Paul Davies, and guitarist Mark Day. Mark “Bez” Berry later joined the band as a dancer and percussionist. In 1990, Rowetts joined as second vocalist.

The band was signed to Factory Records and released their self-titled debut album in 1987, followed by 1988’s Bummed and 1989’s Rave On. In 1990, the band released Pills n Thrills and Bellyaches which went platinum in the UK. They disbanded in 1993 over internal disputes.

However, the band regrouped in 1999 and drew huge crowds. During this period, Happy Mondays released a cover of Thin Lizzy’s The Boys are Back in Town which was an instant hit. Paul left the band again, this time due to a conflict with his brother. He did not rejoin Happy Mondays when the band reunited in 2004.

Meanwhile, Paul formed another band called Big Arm, and collaborated with Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club for various shows. However, after 2012, Paul started making appearances with Happy Mondays again. He began to tour with them actively and the group had several shows scheduled for this year.

