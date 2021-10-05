Who is Pedro Benito? All about YouTube and TikTok star as he makes historic La Liga debut for Cadiz

Although Saturday’s La Liga game between Cadiz and Valencia was an unremarkable goalless draw, it was a milestone victory for Pedro Benito.

It was the YouTuber turned footballer’s first appearance for the club. He had built an astounding career on social media by accumulating over a million followers on TikTok and 100K subscribers on YouTube before his Cadiz debut.

Who is Pedro Benito, the content creator who seamlessly became a footballer?

The 21-year-old was born in Cadiz to the club’s former player, Alberto Benito, who became their sporting director.

Pedro Benito has traveled across the world while training for his professional career. The internet sensation initially moved to Spanish club Almeria, then to Cypriot club Anorthosis, and went on to find himself playing for Swansea City.

As the youngster traveled outside Europe, it inspired him to create his own YouTube channel, which still grows significantly.

Benito played for the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Oklahoma Wesleyan University FC during his time in the States.

Speaking of his interest in content creation, Pedro Benito said in an interview:

“It took time to take the step to become a YouTuber, and I started making videos related to the university in the United States because I thought I could help a lot of people who don’t know what can be found here. I like the feedback I have with users, and my intention is to be constant and also upload videos that are both personal and related to football.”

During the weekend, the youngster replaced former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo. He also took to Twitter to express how ecstatic he felt regarding his first appearance for his childhood team:

“Debuting in the Primera Division is a dream for every child, but doing it by replacing one of your childhood idols is something that I will never be able to explain. Thank you all to everyone for accompanying me on this journey and the Cadistas for their love.”

He ended his tweet by mentioning that “we have fulfilled a dream,” but he does not wish to end it just there.

