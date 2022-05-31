Who were Philip Martin Heidt and Carey Albert Heidt? Dateline: Secrets Uncovered to revisit Effingham County murders

The upcoming episode of Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered delves deep into the shocking deaths of a father and son from a prominent business family in Effingham County in 2008. The case generated widespread media attention, with numerous rumours and speculations about the killer floating around the community at the time.

Titled The Mystery of Effingham County, the episode examines the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the subsequent investigation that garnered national media coverage. Read further ahead to find out who Philip Martin Heidt and Carey Albert Heidt were.

Who were Philip Martin Heidt and Carey Albert Heidt?

Philip Martin Heidt was a prominent businessman in Effingham. Philip was married to Linda Heidt, whom he met back in the '60s in Savannah. The couple fell in love and got married soon after. They had three sons, Craig, Chris, and Carey. Philip was known to be a very private man who loved his family.

Carey, like his father, also went on to become a respected businessman in the community; while Craig, an avid hunter, lived in a secluded cabin in a hunting club near Oliver. Carey was married to Robin, with whom he shared three children. The Heidt family was widely respected in Effingham and the murders shocked not just the community but the entire nation.

Article continues below ad

On August 25, 2008, Philip and Carey were shot and killed in their beds. Linda was also shot, but she managed to survive, later making the 911 call for help. Soon, the investigation began whilst wild rumors and theories about the killer kept floating around the community. The case garnered massive media attention.

Carey and Robin Heidt (Image via CBSNews)

Nine months after the tragic event, police arrested Craig Heidt, son of Philip Heidt and brother of Carey Heidt. In the ensuing trial, it was revealed that Craig was involved in an affair with Carey's wife, Robin. Apparently, Craig had plans to purchase land once he'd made some money.

Article continues below ad

Things took a turn when the family learned about the affair and Philip confronted his daughter-in-law. There was massive tension among family members during the days leading up to the horrific crime. According to the prosecutor, ''lust and greed'' were the motives. Craig had an eye on his share of his father's estate and a $3.5 million life insurance policy on Carey Heidt's life.

Two years after the crime, Craig was convicted of the murders. He is currently serving two life sentences in prison along with an additional 85 years for numerous other crimes, including aggravated battery, burglary, and attempted arson.

Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

Article continues below ad

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered takes a look at some of the most mysterious crimes in recent history. Each episode focuses on a different case, delving deep into the police investigation, along with interviews from the victim's family members, friends, colleagues and others connected to the case. It focuses on unveiling the mystery behind the death(s), the impact the case had on the community and the kind of media attention it generated.

Watch Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - The Mystery of Effingham County on June 1, 2022 at 8 pm ET on Oxygen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far