Who played Howard the Duck in What If...? season 2? All to know about the voice behind the character

What If...? season 2 treated us to more Howard the Duck as the character returned in the first episode of the new season. Being a part of Nebula's team in the episode titled "What If... Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?" he is accompanied by Groot and Korg and owns a casino. He has a huge role to play and has become a fan favorite.

With Howard the Duck becoming more prominent in the MCU, not many fans know the voice behind the character. With Howard's many appearances throughout the years, his voice has remained the same. It's all thanks to Seth Green, who has constantly shown immense dedication to the character and made it his own.

Seth Green voices Howard the Duck in What If...? season 2

Seth Green is an American actor who was born in Overbrook Park, Philadelphia. He is the son of Barbara and Herbert Green and was given the birth name Seth Benjamin Gesshel-Green, which he later changed legally. Green began his acting career in 1984, where he received movie roles in films like The Hotel New Hampshire and more.

He rose to prominence in the same year when he began acting in commercials, namely the "Cha Ching" commerical of the Rally's. The commercial then lead him to receiving the key to New Orleans due to the ad's growing popularity.

However, Green's most famous role at the time came in the two-part It series, where he starred as Richie Tozier. From then on out, Green was at the forefront of American pop culture, where he constantly starred in major films like The Italian Job, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, Without a Paddle, and appeared in all three Austin Powers films as well.

Not to mention, he was also a part of Buffy the Vampire Slayer series.

Green also became a prominent part of the American animated series Family Guy, where he voiced Chris Griffin. He then went on to become a fan favorite there, and it became one of his most acclaimed voice roles as well.

He was then, of course, landed the part of Howard the Duck in the MCU - someone who already existed in the Marvel Comics. But he decided to add his own twist to it with Guardians of Galaxy director James Gunn helping him develop the personality of the character.

From there on out, Green has voiced Howard in many of the Marvel projects like Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, What If...? season 1, What If...? season 2, and more.

Aside from acting in films, Green has also provided voice work for video games, with his most well known role being in the Mass Effect trilogy, where he portrayed the character Jeff "Joker" Moreau.

Seth Green definitely is a talented individual, and seeing him voice Howard the Duck once more in What If...? season 2 was definitely a treat for fans.